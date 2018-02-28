For National Pi(e) Day, Hit Up These Local Sweet Spots
March 14 is National Pi Day in honor of the mathematical symbol π and its numerical value 3.14. However, who doesn’t love making a day revolve around food? That’s why we love to celebrate National Pi(e) Day instead! Check out 10 of our favorite NYC bakeries to get your dose of pies and check out what deals they may have to offer in honor of the holiday.
Little Pie Company
Considered NYC’s best kept secret, the Little Pie Company has 10 flavors of pies for you to choose from, catering to a wide range of tastes. On this National Pi(e) Day, it only gets better; with every purchase of a whole pie, the Little Pie Company includes a Pi Sugar Cookie for free. 8am-8pm, 424 West 43rd Street, 212-736-4780, littlepiecompany.com
Mah Ze Dahr Bakery
With a variety of pastries to choose from, such as brioche doughnuts, chocolate chip cookies, and even a heavenly cheesecake, you can’t help but love Mah Ze Dahr Bakery. The bonus? When you spend $10 at the bakery, you will receive a free hand pie with a filling of your choice. Now who wouldn’t to spend their National Pi(e) day that way? 7am-6pm, 28 Greenwich Avenue, 212-498-9810, mazedahrbakery.com
Pie Corps
Take a trip to Brooklyn to experience all of the great deals Pie Corps has to offer in honor of National Pi(e) Day. Choose from $3.14 for mini pies; $31.14 for whole pies, and $14.15 for three slices of pie. Make sure to try their signature pie, an Apple Crumb with Rosemary Caramel. Other flavors include Peanut Butter Chocolate, S’Mores, Coconut Custard, and more. 8am-5pm, 77 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn, 929-250-2045, piecorps.com
Petee’s Pie Company
Come into Petee’s Pie Company on March 14 and get a free “pi” crust cookie with any purchase. If Martha Stewart is a fan of these cookies, then we are sure you will be too. Try the different pie flavors they have to offer, from classics like Wild Maine Blueberry and Hudson Valley Apple, to more exotic ones like Azuki Black Sesame and Salty Chocolate Chess. 11am-12am, 61 Delancey Street, 212-966-2526, peteespie.com
Four & Twenty Blackbirds
Those at Four & Twenty Blackbirds in Brooklyn are opting you to bring your family along when you celebrate National Pi(e) Day by offering three slices of pie for $14 (or you can save them all for yourself if you want). Choose from a variety of unique flavors, such as Matcha Custard, Brown Butter Apple Streusel, or even Black Bottom Oat. 8am-8pm, 439 Third Avenue, Brooklyn, 718-499-2917, birdsblack.com
Down Under Bakery (DUB) Pies
Who says that pie has to always be sweet? At Down Under Bakery (DUB) Pies, they offer a wide selection of savory pies to choose from. From Steak and Cheese to Thai Chicken Curry, there is something for any type of craving you might have. 6:30am-6:30pm, 211 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn, 718-788-2448, dubpies.com
Butter & Scotch
In honor of National Pi(e) Day, the ladies at Butter & Scotch are celebrating by honoring amazing women mathematicians throughout history. Try a slice of Marjorie Lee Browne Bourbon Ginger Pecan Pie, and the best part? Whole pies are only $31.41592 all day and night. Try their other two pie flavors, Smore’s and Key Lime, as well as other delectable treats. 9am-12am, 818 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, 347-350-8899, butterandscotch.com
Bubby's
Not only is Bubby’s known for their All-American cuisine, but they have become famous thanks to their pies. Homemade and prepared fresh daily, they will taste just like your grandmother’s recipe. Choose from a selection of classic flavors, like Double Crust Apple or Mile High Lemon Meringue. With two locations in the Manhattan area, you’re bound to run into Bubby’s. 8am-10pm, Tribeca: 120 Hudson Street | Gansevoort: 73 Gansevoort Street, 212-219-0666, bubbys.com
Two Little Red Hens
A classic American bakery in New York City is always a good choice on National Pi(e) Day. Choose from their five delicious pie flavors, such as Apple Crumb or Cherry. Not only do they have pies, but they have a variety of cakes, cheesecakes, and cupcakes to choose from so the whole family will be happy. 7:30am-9pm, 1652 Second Avenue, 212-452-0476, twolittleredhens.com
Steve’s Authentic Key Lime Pies
Want to switch things up to celebrate this delectable holiday? Then you have to try Steve’s Authentic for the best Key Lime pie in Brooklyn. The limes are squeezed daily, ensuring a fresh pie with every purchase. 12pm-6pm, 185 Van Dyke Street, Brooklyn, 718-858-5333, keylime.com