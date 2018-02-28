Petee’s Pie Company

Come into Petee’s Pie Company on March 14 and get a free “pi” crust cookie with any purchase. If Martha Stewart is a fan of these cookies, then we are sure you will be too. Try the different pie flavors they have to offer, from classics like Wild Maine Blueberry and Hudson Valley Apple, to more exotic ones like Azuki Black Sesame and Salty Chocolate Chess. 11am-12am, 61 Delancey Street, 212-966-2526, peteespie.com