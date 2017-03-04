Billy Kelly Brings Family-Friendly Comedy To NYC

When he turned 40, family-friendly comic Billy Kelly made a list of things he hadn’t tried yet. Sushi, skydiving, karate, bobsledding, and stand up comedy all made that list. However, as he slowly realized he actually had no interest in trying many of the things he’d come up with, he began to cross them off one by one, until: “Eventually there were only few things left on the list and performing stand-up was one of them, so I had a go at it. I loved it right away, even though it was terrifying.”

From his start in entertainment 20 years ago as a musician partaking in NYC’s East Village Anti-Folk scene, Kelly’s career highlights have since included opening for former President Barack Obama, performing with The Monkees’ Davy Jones, and a Grammy Award nomination.

Praised by audiences and critics alike for his quirky but clean sense of humor, the comic dubbed “the funniest person in kids music” by family music reviewer Stefan Shepard, admits coming up with kid-friendly comedy isn’t always easy. Striking a balance that allows both kids and adults to enjoy his material can be a tricky process of trial and error, and Kelly says preparing for his current show involved sifting tediously through many old performance recordings to find material likely to be a hit with audiences of all ages.

“We had to find out which jokes are actually funny and then we had to figure out which ones kids will really GET,” he says. “Then there are all these other considerations. You don’t want to offend anyone, you don’t want to make fun of something that a young audience member might take seriously, and so on. I tested all the material out in front of adults-only audiences before inviting people to bring their kids to a show, so I was pretty sure it was funny and that it would work for the whole audience regardless of age.”

Despite the difficulties, Kelly says he’s often able to find inspiration for his material in his daily life.

“I’m always sort of casually trying to make people laugh as I go about my day to day routines. I’ll try to make the cashier at the supermarket laugh and if I succeed, I’ll write down whatever I said and try to turn it into something usable on stage.”

Inversely, Kelly also admits some of his onstage jokes will occasionally sneak their way into his day-to-day conversations.

“I have a habit now of doing bits from my act in my daily life. I’m left-handed and sometimes when I sign something at the bank, or wherever, a person will say, ‘Oh, I see you’re left-handed,’ and I will switch the pen to my right hand and say, ‘I’m actually not. Thank you! No wonder I couldn’t read my signature!’”

At the end of the day, Kelly says the most rewarding part of his job is providing parents and kids with the opportunity to connect with one another over a shared appreciation for silliness and absurdity.

“I enjoy seeing a parent and kid look at each other and laugh during a show. It’s this little acknowledgment of ‘Yes, we both got that joke and we are sort of bonding over it.’ It reminds me of going on a roller coaster with my daughter and looking at each other as if to say, ‘This is fun and not something we do every day and I’m glad we’re doing this together!’ I love that.”

Kids and their parents can catch Billy Kelly in action this Saturday, March 4 from 3-4pm as part of his three-month residency at People’s Improv Theatre. Get tickets here.