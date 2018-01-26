The 2018 Ultimate Guide To Summer Camp
Check this year’s camp guide for all kinds of advice, from picking your child’s camp to the coolest gifts to send to things camp directors say to keep in mind.
COLUMNS
Camp Fair Information: Check out everything you need to know about our camp fairs to find the best fit for your child
Treats: We’ve picked the coolest summer gear sure to make your kid a happy camper
Last Word: A camp director reflects on the importance of the summer camp experience
FEATURES
Counting Down To Summer: A handy timeline for planning for every aspect of camp–from the search process to drop-off day
Choosing The Right Camp For Your Child: The ACA’s Camper Placement Specialist, Renee Flax, offers expert insight
7 Tips For Making Camp Budget Friendly: How to give your child the best summer ever–without breaking the bank
How To Rock Your Camp Tour: A quick checklist for the important factors you should be looking for on a camp tour
5 Tips For Choosing A Camp For Your Special Needs Child: Camp professionals weigh in on what parents of kids with special needs should be thinking about during their camp search
Following The Leadership: A primer on the “soft skills” that kids learn at camp–and why they’re so important
The Real Deal: What parents really say about how the camp experience changed their child
Getting Ready For Camp: Camp directors share their advice on how to ensure your child is ready for the best summer ever
Do Siblings Need To Go To Camp Together?: Camp directors weigh in on whether siblings should stick together at camp
What’s On-Trend This Season: The latest summer camp trends that you need to know
Oh Happy (Visiting) Day: 10 top tips for a great visiting day according to camp professionals
A La Carte Camping: Craft a unique summer experience by choosing from a variety of offerings
About The American Camp Association, New York & New Jersey: The ACA is a great resource for local parents—they help families discover the best camp for their children, whether it’s a day camp nearby or a sleepaway camp out of state. Visit aca-nynj.org to use their “Find a Camp” search directory. They also have a camp placement specialist, Renee Flax, who offers one-on-one consultations—contact her at 212-391-5208 or renee@aca-nynj.org.