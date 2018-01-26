COLUMNS

Camp Fair Information: Check out everything you need to know about our camp fairs to find the best fit for your child

Treats: We’ve picked the coolest summer gear sure to make your kid a happy camper

Last Word: A camp director reflects on the importance of the summer camp experience

FEATURES

Counting Down To Summer: A handy timeline for planning for every aspect of camp–from the search process to drop-off day

Choosing The Right Camp For Your Child: The ACA’s Camper Placement Specialist, Renee Flax, offers expert insight

7 Tips For Making Camp Budget Friendly: How to give your child the best summer ever–without breaking the bank

How To Rock Your Camp Tour: A quick checklist for the important factors you should be looking for on a camp tour

5 Tips For Choosing A Camp For Your Special Needs Child: Camp professionals weigh in on what parents of kids with special needs should be thinking about during their camp search

Following The Leadership: A primer on the “soft skills” that kids learn at camp–and why they’re so important

The Real Deal: What parents really say about how the camp experience changed their child

Getting Ready For Camp: Camp directors share their advice on how to ensure your child is ready for the best summer ever

Do Siblings Need To Go To Camp Together?: Camp directors weigh in on whether siblings should stick together at camp

What’s On-Trend This Season: The latest summer camp trends that you need to know

Oh Happy (Visiting) Day: 10 top tips for a great visiting day according to camp professionals

A La Carte Camping: Craft a unique summer experience by choosing from a variety of offerings

About The American Camp Association, New York & New Jersey: The ACA is a great resource for local parents—they help families discover the best camp for their children, whether it’s a day camp nearby or a sleepaway camp out of state. Visit aca-nynj.org to use their “Find a Camp” search directory. They also have a camp placement specialist, Renee Flax, who offers one-on-one consultations—contact her at 212-391-5208 or renee@aca-nynj.org.