16 Fun Events To Help Families Ring In The New Year

Jim Henson Double Feature at The Museum of the Moving Image

Head on over to the Museum of the Moving Image for a Jim Henson double feature; The Christmas Toy, a story about toys that become real when no one is around and the Bells of Fraggle Rock, where Gobo questions the traditional celebration of The Festival of the Rock and embarks on a journey to find the true meaning of faith. Tickets for the Henson holiday screenings are $15 for adults, $11 for students and seniors, $7 for kids ages 3-17, children 3 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the museum or online.