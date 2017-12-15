11 Events For Families To Ring In The Chinese New Year

New York Philharmonic Lunar New Year Concert and Gala

Get dressed up for this special Lunar New Year Concert and Gala on February 20. Experience Beethoven's Choral Fantasy like never before! Enjoy an exclusive performance from 13-years-old Serena Wang and the Farmers' Chorus of the Yunnan Province, appearing outside of China for the first time ever. The concert starts at 7:30pm in the David Geffen Hall. There will also be a pre-concert reception and a post-concert seat dinner. Tickets range from $35-$110.