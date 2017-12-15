11 Events For Families To Ring In The Chinese New Year
Celebrate the year of the dog with these great events!
Lunar New Year Parade and Festival
Celebrate the Year of the Dog with Chinatown and the rest of New York with the annual Lunar New Year Parade and Festival. Held February 25, enjoy traditional Chinese dancers, stilt walkers, acrobats, performers, marching bands, lion dancers, and dragons as they shut down one of New York's most iconic neighborhoods. The festival is held from 12-6pm.
New York Philharmonic Lunar New Year Concert and Gala
Get dressed up for this special Lunar New Year Concert and Gala on February 20. Experience Beethoven's Choral Fantasy like never before! Enjoy an exclusive performance from 13-years-old Serena Wang and the Farmers' Chorus of the Yunnan Province, appearing outside of China for the first time ever. The concert starts at 7:30pm in the David Geffen Hall. There will also be a pre-concert reception and a post-concert seat dinner. Tickets range from $35-$110.
Chinese New Year Temple Bazaar
Celebrate the Lunar Year the same way people have for centuries: at a temple fair. On February 10-11, head over to Flushing Town Hall for their 4th Annual Temple Bazaar. Experience live performances, traditional food, and crafts. The fair starts at 11am each day. On Saturday head to Flushing Town Hall at 9:30am to take part in the Queens Lunar New Year parade. Tickets are $5 for non-members, $3 for members, and free for teens ages 13-19 with valid ID.
New Year's Day Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival
Ring in the Lunar New Year with firecrackers and fun on February 16 at Sara D. Roosevelt Park. Usher away the bad spirits with the distinct sound of a firecracker, well-wishers, dragons, drummers, and more. This fun and colorful event is free and family-friendly. The event is from 11am-3:30pm with the firecracker kick-off starting at 12pm.
Chinese New Year Fireworks
What better way to celebrate a new beginning than with fireworks big enough, the entire tri-state area can see. Come see the Chinese New Year Fireworks over the Hudson River at Pier 84 on 12th Avenue and 44th Street. The best way to see these free fireworks is from a cruise or a pier.
Lunar New Year Celebration: Year of the Dog
Head over to Kumble Theater at LIU Brooklyn Campus for a special performance by the award-winning Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company! Commemorate the Year of the Dog with dancing, a Chinese marketplace, red lions golden dragons, traditional instruments, and more. Enjoy the rich Chinese culture while celebrating one of the biggest holidays in Brooklyn! The event is on February 11 from 3-5pm. Tickets start at $12.50.
Lunar New Year Film Screening: Joy Luck Club
Come see the classic movie about four Chinese-American women in California, Joy Luck Club! Held at the Lewis H. Latimore House Museum, the film is part of the 2018 Race and Immigration Film Series. Celebrate the Lunar New Year by learning about what it is like to be a Chinese-American. The event will be on February 11 from 2:30-5pm.
Lunar New Year: Year of the Dog Festival at the Met
Join the The Met as they celebrate the Year of the Dog on February 24 from 11am-5pm. Enjoy interactive gallery activities, performances and artist-led workshops. No one puts on show like the Met so don't miss it!
Lunar New Year Tinkerfest
Head over to the Lewis H. Latimer Museum in Queens for a special Lunar New Year Tinker Fest! Enjoy hands-on activities that relate science and technology to the humanities. The event will be on February 10, from 1:30-4:30pm.
Lunar New Year Makeover at MOCA
Come help the Museum of Chinese in America decorate for their annual Lunar New Year Family Festival! On February 3 from 1-4pm, enjoy making handmade decorations and colorful creations. Help transform their space into an unforgettable party!
Lunar New Year Family Festival
After helping to prepare for the Family Festival, come out and enjoy you hard work and beautiful creations with the Museum of Chinese in America! On February 17 from 11am-4pm, enjoy zodiac arts & crafts, live performances, festive snacks, and more. Tickets are $12.