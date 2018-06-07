2018 Blackboard Award Honoree: Deborah Loscalzo

Editor’s note: To read profiles of all 2018 Blackboard Awards honorees, click HERE!

Deborah Loscalzo

Nursery

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Academy

Tell us about some of the special joys and challenges you’ve experienced as

a teacher.

The greatest joy for me is watching the children grow throughout the school year. The growth from the beginning of the school year to the end is tremendous! By the time the summer rolls around, it is amazing to see how independent and resourceful the children have become. Although some days may be more challenging than others, getting a hug and “I love you” from one of my students can turn any not-so-good day into a great day.

Please share a special project or achievement that you are particularly proud of from this year.

This year, and every year in my teaching career, I emphasize a sustainable, green planet. At the beginning of the year, I started to teach the children the importance of recycling unwanted materials for use in future projects. Items such as egg cartons, toilet paper rolls, cereal boxes, and milk cartons are reused and repurposed in my classroom. The children have started to learn the importance of sustainability and I know that they will carry this knowledge with them into the future. In fact, I’ve already seen students get upset when they see their friends throwing away an otherwise reusable item. I’m so proud to see how excited they are when they come into school in the morning with a used paper towel roll that we can repurpose!

What keeps you motivated and committed to being a dedicated and hard-working educator?



The No. 1 thing that keeps me motivated and committed to being a dedicated and hard-working educator is the children. I come to work every day for them. My day-to-day decisions are made with their best interest in mind. They keep me going and keep me smiling!

What do you love about your school?

One thing that sets my school apart from the other schools in New York City is the extremely warm, caring, and welcoming community of Forest Hills. I have felt the love and support from the parents in this school community from the very first year that I started working here. I am forever grateful to them for their constant generosity, support, and dedication to their children.