The 2017 Ultimate Guide To Summer Camp

PLEASE NOTE: The city’s biggest Camp Fairs are coming up on January 28-29 (in Manhattan) and February 4 and 11-12 (in Brooklyn and Manhattan). The fairs are informative, free, and fun for the whole family. The Camp Fairs (the largest in NYC) offer families the unprecedented opportunity to speak with a big host of camp directors and get essential questions answered. CLICK HERE for details and to register.

COLUMNS

Camp Fair Information: All the information on registering for our upcoming Camp Fairs

Last Word: One local mom prepares to have both her daughters at camp for the summer

FEATURES

Summer Camp Survival Guide: A roadmap for the first-time camp parent

It’s A Summer Thing: The 10 most awesome things about camp

A Higher Standard: From allergy response to proper accreditation—how safe is your camp?

Confessions Of A Camp Director: Top 10 things camp directors wish parents knew

Is Your Child Ready To Commute?: Choosing between day camps in and out of the city

New Camp On The Block: What does it take to start an overnight camp?

You’ve Got Mail: How the sleepaway camp experience preserves the art of letter writing

The Right Length: How much overnight camp is your child ready for?

The Ultimate Summer Job: As camp counselors, teenagers gain responsibility, leadership, and key problem-solving skills

Choosing An Overnight Camp For A Child With Special Needs: The questions to ask camp directors

Camp 365: How do you measure a year at camp?

Camp Affordable: Cut camp costs with money-saving tips

About The American Camp Association, New York & New Jersey: The ACA is a great resource for local parents—they help families discover the best camp for their children, whether it’s a day camp nearby or a sleepaway camp out of state. Visit aca-nynj.org to use their “Find a Camp” search directory. They also have a camp placement specialist, Renee Flax, who offers one-on-one consultations—contact her at 212-391-5208 or renee@aca-nynj.org.

