2017-2018 Blackboard Award Honoree: Reece School

Outstanding School

Reece School

Executive Director: Dr. Duncan Lester

Grades K-8

25 East 104th Street

reeceschool.org

Describe your school’s core educational philosophy.

We believe every student is capable of academic and social success when given the tools to help them realize their goals. We treat each child as a uniquely capable individual, providing programming based on a student’s distinctive set of strengths and needs. We rely on a collaborative effort between parents, teachers, and support staff to ensure all students are supported, engaged, and appropriately challenged in ways that maximize every child’s potential.

Tell us about a few of the school’s achievements or distinguishing programs.

Our Related Service Staff spearheaded a new program Social Thinking, designed to develop student social competencies to better connect with others and live happier, more meaningful lives—both in school and in the larger community. The process uses peer-reviewed research and student/family values to support students in the development of social self-awareness, self-regulation, and many other social concepts that some children may have found challenging.

Support from our Parents’ Association has also given us the ability to implement the Lit Life program. This program supports literary success for students by leading team workshops designed to identify key issues and implement workable solutions, providing additional support with instructional planning, and having lead Lit Life teachers co-teach classes to support our staff in increasing literacy through research supported practices.

What’s new?

Our students are thriving in our new experiential Science Program, which focuses on Earth Science, Living Environment, and Horticulture. Our hands-on programming allows students to more thoroughly understand the concepts they are studying while also providing social skill building through teamwork and an increased appreciation of the natural world. Reece recently expanded our Adaptive Physical Education Program to include Aquatics. The students are excited about being able to swim at school while the Reece Community is equally excited about the benefits of Adaptive Aquatics, which improves motor skills and can help regulate a child who is sensory-seeking. We have also developed a Music Program this year.

What do you love about your school?

Students with a diverse range of abilities, needs, and experiences come to Reece and experience a sense of belonging. By promoting every child’s strengths and engendering a culture of acceptance and teamwork, our students develop strong social bonds while retaining all that is unique and special about them!