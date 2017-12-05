2017-2018 Blackboard Award Honoree: Our Lady of Pompeii School

Outstanding School

Our Lady of Pompeii School

Principal: Sr. Diane Mastroianni, ASCJ

Grades Pre-K3-8

240 Bleecker Street

ourladyofpompeii.nyc

Describe your school’s core educational philosophy.

Our Lady of Pompeii School, founded in 1930 by the Missionaries of St. Charles and the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, is a Catholic elementary school located in the heart of Greenwich Village in the Archdiocese of New York.

Rooted in the compassionate love of the Heart of Christ, Our Lady of Pompeii School promotes academic excellence in an atmosphere that nourishes the spiritual, intellectual, emotional, physical, and moral development of each child. The dedicated staff collaborates to prepare students to be leaders in a global society by fostering a sense of responsibility and integrity. While striving to model the unconditional love of God, Our Lady of Pompeii encourages each child to develop his/her gifts in order to serve others so as to build the City of God, His kingdom of love.

Tell us about a few of the school’s achievements or distinguishing programs.

We have Advanced Literature and Math classes for grade 7 and 8 students, as well as updated technology in all classrooms (student access to Chrome books on a daily basis). There is also a Buddy Program that pairs older students with younger students for different events and shared activities to form bonds that last a lifetime. We have numerous After School Programs that include film making, coding, and cooking; and we have a Student Teacher Assistant Program that allows grade 7 students to write resumes and interview with teachers to become their assistants after school. The process enhances their ELA skills and allows them to develop a greater sense of service in the school community.

What’s new?

We recently received a grant through the Archdiocese of New York to implement a Blended Learning Program. This grant provides us with the Professional Development and the Technology required to foster this program.

We created a STEM Lab with a coordinator for the program to allow all students access to this exciting approach to learning. We also re-painted and re-organized our Science Lab to make it more user friendly for students and teachers. All classes participate in labs on a weekly basis.

What do you love about your school?

OLP is a strong, loving community in the Heart of Greenwich Village. Our family environment allows all students to feel welcome and thrive. The dedicated faculty and staff work tirelessly to provide the very best for our students.