2017-2018 Blackboard Award Honoree: Nord Anglia International School New York

Outstanding School

Nord Anglia International School New York

Principal: Craig Halsall

Ages 2–14

44 East 2nd Street

nordangliaeducation.com

Describe your school’s core educational philosophy.

We offer an inspiring global education nestled in the heart of the East Village. We aim to inspire our students to learn, explore, and to develop confident, creative, balanced, and inspired global citizens. We offer the highest standard of personalized education together with opportunities for students to explore their creative side, to learn from inspiring international teachers, to meet students from around the world and learn from the best in order to prepare them for the journey ahead.

Tell us about a few of the school’s achievements or distinguishing programs.

We have an Artists in Residence Programme where we devote one floor of our school to a diverse range of highly talented artists. In return for freely allocating this space in our school, our artists in residence take a full part in contributing to our curriculum and co-curricular programs. We also are part of a Global Community: Our Global Campus enables us to further enrich our student’s learning experience with opportunities via our worldwide family of schools. This gives students access to outstanding international opportunities including online debates and challenges, expeditions to the Tanzania savannah, performing in our Global Orchestra and this year in our global flash mob in liaison with Juilliard!

What’s new?

Student Voice is being taken to a new level this year with their full inclusion in the decision-making process with teacher recruitment, together with plans to include them in teacher appraisal, improvements to our cafeteria menu, and our new rooftop playground!

We have invested in our premises by establishing a new Juilliard Music Suite, Dance Studio, Reception, Middle School Community Room, and more. We have revamped our school gym, reception and beautiful Early Years playroom and library. We’ve topped it off with the installation of a wireless audio system enabling us to play Juilliard core works and other genres of music throughout the school building including the corridors and stairwells.

What do you love about your school?

I love how the sum of what our fantastic staff, students, and parents give to our school community dwarfs the sum of our parts! Whilst every day is unique, more importantly, it feels like both a home-from-home, but equally, is a driven, energetic, and welcoming school that is ambitious for all of us luckily enough to be connected to NAISNY!