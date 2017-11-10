17 Thanksgiving-Themed Baby Gifts For Little Ones
Include your littlest family member in all your Thanksgiving festivities with these adorable baby gift picks
You’re never too young to celebrate Turkey Day! Get your little one in the autumn spirit with these Thanksgiving gift picks for babies.Interested in stories like this? Sign up here for our eNewsletter New York Family Baby
-
Baby's First Thanksgiving by DK Publishing
Baby's First Thanksgiving Book, $5.99, target.com
-
Baby 2pc Turkey Sleep N' Play and Hat Set - Just One You™ Made by Carter's® White/Tan
Baby 2pc Turkey Sleep N' Play and Hat Set - Just One You™ Made by Carter's® White/Tan, $9.99, target.com
-
My First Thanksgiving Bib
My First Thanksgiving Bib, $16, nordstrom.com
-
Peanuts® Thanksgiving Personalized Plate
Peanuts® Thanksgiving Personalized Plate, $35, potterbarnkids.com
-
2-Piece Thanksgiving Bodysuit Pant Set
2-Piece Thanksgiving Bodysuit Pant Set, $11, carters.com
-
Give Thanks Tree Countdown Calendar
Give Thanks Tree Countdown Calendar, $55, potterbarnkids.com
-
Koala Kids Turkey Brown Bootie
Koala Kids Turkey Brown Bootie, $9.74, toysrus.com
-
Little People® Thanksgiving Celebration
Little People® Thanksgiving Celebration, $25, fisher-price.mattel.com
-
Thanksgiving Rubber Duckies
Thanksgiving Rubber Duckies, $6.49, orientaltrading.com
-
This Little Turkey (Board Book) (Aly Fronis)
This Little Turkey (Board Book) (Aly Fronis), $5.99, target.com
-
Animal Print Hat And Neck Warmer
Animal Print Hat, $15.90, Animal Print Neck Warmer, $15.90, zara.com
-
Baby 2pk Turkey Crew Socks - Just One You™ Made by Carter's® Tan/White
Baby 2pk Turkey Crew Socks - Just One You™ Made by Carter's® Tan/White, $3.99, target.com
-
Baby Turkey Hat - Just One You™ Made by Carter's® Brown
Baby Turkey Hat - Just One You™ Made by Carter's® Brown, $7.99, target.com
-
TY Beanie Baby - GOBBLES the Turkey
TY Beanie Baby - GOBBLES the Turkey (5.5 inch), $8.99, bbtoystore.com
-
Little Me Thanksgiving Hat, Bib, and Bootie Set
Little Me® Size 0-6M 3-Piece Thanksgiving Hat, Bib and Bootie Set, $12.99, buybuybaby.com
-
Bonnie Jean Little Girls Thanksgiving Gobble Dress & Leggings Set
Bonnie Jean Little Girls 2T-6X Thanksgiving Gobble Dress & Leggings Set, $40, dillards.com
-
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (40th Anniversary) (dvd_video), $10, target.com