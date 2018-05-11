16 Super-Cute Swimsuits For Girls
Swim into summer 2018 in the coolest way with the most stylish swimsuits for little girls of all ages and style sensibilities
The weather in NYC is finally turning nice and Memorial Day Weekend is right around the corner! Celebrate the official start of the season by stocking your little fashionista’s closet with the most stylish swimsuits on the market for summer 2018! From boho-chic bikinis to preppy one pieces and sporty rash guards, our guide to the best swimsuits for girls is sure to make a splash!
For our guide to the best swimsuits for boys, click HERE!
-
Petit Loli I Am A Flamingo Suit
Petit Loli I Am A Flamingo Suit – 1-6Y, $20.16, petitloli.com
-
Chloé Bikini
Chloé Bikini, Floral Print, from Maisonette, 150-166, maisonette.com
-
Marysia Bumby Honolulu Maillot
Marysia Bumby Honolulu Maillot in Swimmer Print Cloud Pink, $129, marysia.com
-
Kate Spade New York Girls' Scalloped Two-Piece
Kate Spade New York Girls’ Scalloped Two-Piece in Surprise Coral, $54, katespade.com
-
Pink Chicken Marcie Suit
Pink Chicken Marcie Suit, $60, pinkchicken.com
-
Tori Praver Cleo Sun Top
Tori Praver Cleo Sun Top, $89, toripraverswimwear.com
-
Shoshanna Baby Girl Swim Mini Gingham Ruffle One Piece
Shoshanna Baby Girl Swim Mini Gingham Ruffle One Piece, $105, shoshanna.com
-
Maaji Florencia Midnight Tankini
Maaji Florencia Midnight Tankini, maajiswimwear.com
-
Boden Tropical Birds Swimsuit
Boden Tropical Birds Swimsuit, $34, bodenusa.com
-
Masala Baby Pom Pom Two Piece Set Turquoise
Masala Baby Pom Pom Two Piece Set Turquoise, $54, masalababy.com
-
Oeuf Halter Bathing Suit-White/Whales
Oeuf Halter Bathing Suit-White/Whales, $62, oeufnyc.com
-
Lilly Pulitzer UPF 50+ Girls Katrina Bikini
Lilly Pulitzer UPF 50+ Girls Katrina Bikini, Multi Shady Lady, $68, lillypulitzer.com
-
MILLY Minis Crossback One Piece
MILLY Minis Crossback One Piece, Emerald Multi, $140, milly.com
-
Stella McCartney Kids Imaan 2-piece Swimsuit
Stella McCartney Kids Imaan 2-piece Swimsuit, stellamccartney.com
-
O'Neill x Hello Kitty Kids Ruffle One Piece: Shelly
O’Neill x Hello Kitty Kids Ruffle One Piece: Shelly, $49.50, sanrio.com
-
J.Crew Girls' Cropped Tankini Set
J.Crew Girls’ Cropped Tankini Set in blue tie-dye, $49.50, jcrew.com