Kalahari Resort, Pocono Manor, PA

Following the theme of Kalahari’s two existing resorts in Wisconsin and Ohio, the Pocono resort, which holds the title of America’s largest indoor waterpark, is also authentically African themed. In October 2014, park owners the Nelson family, took on six countries in Africa in 23 days across 24,000 miles to bring authentic African experiences and items back to the Pocono resort—from handpicking coffee beans, to selecting art for the convention center walls. Some of the Kalahari Resorts more wild rides include The Smoke that Thunders, a raft slide the whole family can go down at once, the Anaconda Water Roller Coaster, and the Swahili Swirl. The waterpark is also home to a lazy river and spas to relax in after a long day of fun.