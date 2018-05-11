15 Oh-So-Cool Swimsuits For Boys
Make a splash for summer 2018 in the coolest way with the coolest swimsuits for boys of all ages and style sensibilities
The weather in NYC is finally turning nice and Memorial Day Weekend is right around the corner! Celebrate the official start of the season by stocking your little surfer dude’s closet with the most stylish swimsuits on the market for summer 2018! From style-savvy suits to preppy trunks and sporty board shorts, our guide to the best swimsuits for boys is sure to make a splash!
For our guide to the best swimsuits for girls, click HERE!
15 Oh-So-Cool Swimsuits For Boys
-
Mini Rodini Draco Swim Shorts
Mini Rodini Draco Swim Shorts, $59, minirodini.com
-
Oeuf Swim Trunks-White/Whales
Oeuf Swim Trunks-White/Whales, $48, oeufnyc.com
-
Maaji Corduroy Sea Boys' Trunks
Maaji Corduroy Sea Boys’ Trunks, maajiswimwear.com
-
Marysia Bumby Boy Shorts
Marysia Bumby Boy Shorts in Swimmer Print Sea Foam, $99, marysia.com
-
J.Crew Boys' Sailboat-Print Swim Trunk
J.Crew Boys’ Sailboat-Print Swim Trunk, $55, jcrew.com
-
Boden Deep Sea Embroidered Trunks
Boden Deep Sea Embroidered Trunks, Aloha Green Octopus, $38, bodenusa.com
-
Quiksilver Highline Division Hawaii Boardshorts
Quiksilver Boys 2-7 Highline Division Hawaii 14″ – Boardshorts, Green Ash, quiksilver.com
-
Vineyard Vines Boys Micro Gingham Whale Embroidered Chappy Trunks
Vineyard Vines Boys Micro Gingham Whale Embroidered Chappy Trunks, Bahama Breeze, $59.50, vineyardvines.com
-
EGG by Susan Lazar Drake Swim Short
EGG by Susan Lazar Drake Swim Short,, Aqua, from Maisonette, $51, maisonette.com
-
Stella McCartney Kids Taylor All-Over Print Swim Shorts
Stella McCartney Kids Taylor All-Over Print Swim Short, $86, stellamccartney.com
-
Appaman Mid Length Swim Trunks
Appaman Mid Length Swim Trunks, Seashells, $44, appaman.com
-
Masal Baby Boys Swim Shorts Sea Coral
Masal Baby Boys Swim Shorts Sea Coral, $40, masalababy.com
-
Old Navy Graphic Board Shorts for Boys
Old Navy Graphic Board Shorts for Boy, Stingray Inkspot, $10, oldnavy.gap.com
-
L.L.Bean Toddler Boys' BeanSport Swim Shorts
L.L.Bean Toddler Boys’ BeanSport Swim Shorts, Nautical Navy Anchor, $26.95, llbean.com
-
Lacoste Boys' Oversized Crocodile Swimming Trunks
Lacoste Boys’ Oversized Crocodile Swimming Trunks, Watermelon/Elysee Blue, $65, lacoste.com