15 Great Events For Winter

LEGO Live

February 16-18

[All Ages]

America’s favorite building blocks are coming to the big apple, and it’s going to be big. LEGO Live is the official LEGO event hosted on Pier 36 here in New York in February. The event is a must do for any LEGO fans in the city. Kids will get the opportunity to build and design whatever they imagine with the millions of bricks there. There will be “master builders” at the event to share their tips when it comes to building LEGOs. LEGO Live is a perfect family day that encourages children to embrace their innovation and creativity. $30-75, 8am-8pm, Pier 36, 299 South Street, 888-512-SHOW, liveevent.lego.com