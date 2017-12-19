15 Great Events For Winter
Every great event for families this season.
-
Butterfly Fun
January 12-March 28
[All Ages]
One of nature’s greatest treasures, the butterfly, has an entire exhibit dedicated to it at the American Museum of Natural History. The creature that starts its life as a caterpillar and transforms into a flying beauty has a story to tell. Visit the museum with your kids and discover what makes butterflies so unique by learning all about their anatomy, ecology, and conservation. They even have a butterfly house where guests are able to search and identify different types of butterflies. Learn all about winged insects this year at the American Museum of Natural History. Free, 10am-5:45pm, American Museum of Natural History, Central Park West at 79th Street, 212-769-5100, amnh.org
Photo: AMNH/M. Shanley
-
It’s A Bubble Party
January 12-May 6
[Ages 4+]
Is there anything kids love more than the magic of soapy, disappearing bubbles? Join Bubble Master Fan and his family in the heart of Manhattan as they perform their “Gazillion Bubble Show” for the 10th year in a row. Kids and families are amazed at the dazzling production of magic and lasers—all with bubbles! Treat your family to the spectacular show in the New Year and you might even find yourself inside the bubble! $55-75, 11am-7pm, New World Stages/Stage 2, 340 West 50th Street, Between 8-9th Avenues, 212-239-6200, gazillionbubbleshow.com
-
Spooky New Year
January 27
[Ages 3-12]
Think spooky fun is just for Halloween? Think again! The 8th annual Spooktacular Family Fundraiser is the New Year event you won’t want to miss. Every year, the Queen’s Museum’s second floor is totally transformed into a monster mash party room. The theme of this year’s event is “Monster Metropolis,” a fitting title for New York. Pull last year’s Halloween costumes out of the closet and bring the whole fam to this fun-filled event. Enjoy music, face-painting, arts and crafts, and plenty more at this super spooky celebration. All proceeds will go to the Queens Museum’s Education Department which impacts the lives of 35,000 youth in Queens every year. $25, 2-4pm, Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens, 718-592-9700, queensmuseum.org
-
Museum Sleepover
January 27
[Ages 6-13]
Recreate children’s movie “A Night at the Museum” by actually spending a night at the very same museum featured in the film! The American Museum of Natural History will be hosting your kids and their friends overnight for an evening full of adventure and thrill. The event includes a flashlight scavenger hunts, a screening of 3-D movie “Earthflight,” and even snacks and breakfast! Join the museum in learning and journeying through time. $145, 5:45pm-9am, American Museum of Natural History, Central Park West at 79th Street, 212-769-5100, amnh.org
Photo: AMNH/R. Micken
-
Winter Jam
January 28
[All Ages]
Don’t let the cold New York winter get you blue. Join Central Park in jamming out for a day of frozen fun on January 28. The Winter Jam will feature activities for people of all ages to enjoy including ice bowling, arctic golf, and even quidditch. Plus, now you don’t have to go upstate to enjoy the slopes, because they’ll be right in Central Park. Should the weather be permitting, artificial snow will be blown onto the ground for snowboarding and skiing. Embrace the chill in the air and make a day out of it with Central Park’s Winter Jam! Free, 11am-3pm, Central Park, Manhattan Bandshell Area,
212-360-8213, nycgovparks.org
-
Sesame Street Live!
February 9-19
[All Ages]
The world’s most famous street residents are taking the stage again with an all new interactive show. The Sesame Street Community invites everyone to join in as they try to pick the theme for their neighborhood party. The music and beats will make everyone jump out of their seats and stomp their feet. Our favorites Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, and many more will all be in attendance, so make sure to reserve your ticket today! $40-150, Varying times, Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza,
212-465-6080, msg.com
-
Dog Show 2018
February 12-13
[All Ages]
The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is the long-running, prestigious all-breed dog show held yearly in New York City since 1877. The show features purebred dogs of all shapes and sizes competing to win the champion title. Hosted at Madison Square Garden in February, kids and parents alike will enjoy watching the dogs prance the arena showing off their stuff. See the show in person and enjoy a day dedicated to man’s best friend. $15-100, 8am-11pm, Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, 212-213-3165, westminsterkennelclub.org
Photo: Steve Surfma
-
LEGO Live
February 16-18
[All Ages]
America’s favorite building blocks are coming to the big apple, and it’s going to be big. LEGO Live is the official LEGO event hosted on Pier 36 here in New York in February. The event is a must do for any LEGO fans in the city. Kids will get the opportunity to build and design whatever they imagine with the millions of bricks there. There will be “master builders” at the event to share their tips when it comes to building LEGOs. LEGO Live is a perfect family day that encourages children to embrace their innovation and creativity. $30-75, 8am-8pm, Pier 36, 299 South Street, 888-512-SHOW, liveevent.lego.com
-
Chinese New Year
February 17
[All Ages]
Chinatown features their yearly celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year with the 19th annual Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade & Festival! The event includes beautiful decorations from Chinese culture as well as treats and performances. The street party will house the endless food, vendors, and activities for kids and parents of all ages to enjoy. Join in on the Chinese culture’s traditional celebration and enjoy food, fun, and a parade! Free, 12-6pm, Sara D. Roosevelt Park at Grand Street, betterchinatown.com
-
Kid’s Film Festival
February 23-March 18
[Ages 3-18]
During the winter season, New York International Children’s Film Festival gathers over 25,000 parents, children, and filmmakers to screen the best new films for kids ages 3-18. The festival is the largest festival for children and teens in North America! The 100 films shown cover a variety of genres, lengths, and even languages! Audience members, of all ages, are the ones who vote on the festival-winning films. Give your children the opportunity to travel the world through film and give them a new appreciation for art and culture. Prices and times vary, locations vary around the city, nyicff.org
Photo: NYICFF
-
Tech Fair
February 21-March 11
[Ages 6+]
Kids nowadays beat us all when it comes to technology knowledge for phones, tablets, and laptops, but they haven’t seen technology like this before. Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is hosting “Teknopolis” for the second year in a row. The fair, taking place in their Fisher building, is an interactive digital arts showcase that encourages young people to mix their love for technology and creativity, to create an extraordinary, futuristic story. The three-week long instillation will feature an assortment of digital artists and technologists who will show their own work. $16 (daytime) – $25 (evening), 12pm, 321 Ashland Place, Brooklyn, 718-724-8025, bam.org
Photo: Rebecca Greenfield
-
Broadway Kid's Night
FEBRUARY 27
[Ages 18 & Under]
The Broadway League is giving young people the opportunity to experience the magic of a Broadway show with “Kids Night on Broadway.” The special event offers kids age 18 and younger to see participating Broadway shows with a full-paying adult. Some shows will even provide in-theatre activities for kids! Don’t miss out on this rare occasion for kids to get to see a show for free! Free (adults pay full ticket value), varying times, varying venues on Broadway, kidsnightonbroadway.com
-
St. Paddy’s Day Parade
March 17
[All Ages]
Join in on the longtime Irish tradition of New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17. St. Patrick’s Day commemorates the death of Saint Patrick, one of Ireland’s most notable patron saints. The parade runs down 5th Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street. The parade starts at 11am and ends around 5pm. Come be a part of one of New York City’s oldest traditional celebrations and avoid getting pinched by wearing all the green in your closet! Free, 11am-5pm, 5th Avenue between 44-79th Streets, nycstpatricksparade.org
-
Pups To The Rescue
March 22-25
[All Ages]
Little ones will love seeing their favorite characters from the hit Nickelodeon show “Paw Patrol!” Dog heroes, as well as 10-year-old Ryder, will continue their rescue missions on stage at Madison Square Garden in March 2018. New York City Theatre’s show features great music, costumes, and video projections, sure to made any fan of the show jump out of their seats and on to their feet. Make sure to reserve your tickets and see the action come to life on stage. $47, 10:30am-5:30pm, Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, 888-731-5790, newyorkcitytheatre.com
-
Mother Goose Ballet
March 25
[Ages 3+]
Mother Goose and other nursery characters, including the three blind mice, Little Bo Peep, and Jack and Jill will dance across the stage in the “Mother Goose Ballet,” March 25 at Pace University’s Schimmel Center. Kiddos will light up as they see their favorite tales come to life in this New York Theatre Ballet production of a classic story. Capture kids’ imaginations and light up their afternoon in with Mother Goose. Children will even have the opportunity to meet the entire cast of the show! $10-20, 3pm, Schimmel Center, 3 Spruce Street, 212-346-1715, schimmelcenter.org
Photo: Richard Termine