15 Great Events For Spring 2018

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Opens April 22

[All Ages]

After opening in London, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is moving to Broadway. A companion to J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” takes place well into the trio’s adulthood, focusing on their—spoiler alert!—children and lives. Primarily, the story follows Harry, now a Ministry of Magic employee, and his youngest son Albus Severus, who is about to attend his first year at Hogwarts. This tale, previously only on view in England, is essential viewing for Harry Potter fans, theater fans, and magic fans alike. The show actually has two parts (either performed on consecutive nights or across one weekend day) so be sure to book both! Prices and times vary. Lyric Theatre, 214 West 43rd Street, 212-556-4765, harrypottertheplay.com

image: harrypottertheplay.com