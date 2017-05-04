15 Great Events For Summer
Museum Mile Festival + The Gazillion Bubble Show + Taste of Times Square, and more!
THE GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW
Through November 2017
[All Ages]
There isn’t anything super special about blowing a bubble—until now! Bring the family to a show that will dazzle kids and amaze those who are kids at heart. With a variety of unique bubble tricks, colorful masterpieces, and giant bubbles that can entrap multiple audience members, this show is a treat for all. Experience imagination, interaction, and silliness through colorful bubble artistry. Kids will enjoy this interactive bubble world, and adults will get a break from “adulting” for a night. Don’t miss out on a jaw-dropping spin on a classic activity. From $60, times and dates vary. New World Stages-Stage Two, 340 West 50th Street, broadway.com
ADVENTURES WITH DORA AND DIEGO
Through December 2017
[Ages 2-6]
Dora and Diego have ventured off of the TV screen and into this interactive exhibit presented by the Children’s Museum of Manhattan! Young children will love this exhibit that features some of their favorite characters from the hit Nickelodeon show “Adventures with Dora and Diego.” Kids will engage in fun interactive activities such as exploring a cave, beach, and rainforest, while helping Diego rescue endangered animals, cook Latin American foods for a big fiesta at Dora’s house, and much more. Through this exhibit, little ones will learn problem-solving skills, develop math and language abilities, and gain a greater appreciation and awareness of Latin American culture. Free with museum admission, times and dates vary. Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd Street, cmom.org
ETHNIC FESTIVAL WITH UNION SETTLEMENT
May 20
[All Ages]
Join the Union Settlement as they celebrate their 25th Annual Ethnic Festival! You and your kids can learn about the importance of a multicultural society by immersing yourselves in the unique cultures of East Harlem at a fun block party. This diverse environment attracts thousands of New Yorkers each year. Kids will experience different ethnicities through dance, music, arts and crafts, and more. Plus, get a taste of different ethnic cuisines by going around and sampling the unique flavors and spices of the featured cultures. New Yorkers of all ages will enjoy a jam-packed day celebrating culture and ethnic diversity! Free, 11am-5pm. 104th Street between 2nd-3rd Avenues, 212-828-6000, unionsettlement.org
FREE SUMMER MOVIES IN RANDALL'S ISLAND PARK
May 26-August 20
[All Ages]
What better way to enjoy a summer night than spending it outdoors watching a movie with the family? Staying indoors and watching a movie can get a bit boring, so liven things up and see a free, family-friendly movie screening in one of the NYC Parks’ designated locations! Visit the website and choose from a variety of movies to keep your kids occupied throughout the summer months, like “Aladdin,” “Zootopia,” “Sister Act,” and more. Free, times and dates vary. Randall’s Island Park (fields vary), nycgovparks.org
PASSPORT TO TAIWAN FESTIVAL IN UNION SQUARE
May 28
[All Ages]
Take a trip with the family halfway around the world without leaving Manhattan at the Passport to Taiwan Festival in Union Square. New Yorkers young and old will be able to experience the rich culture and traditions that Taiwan has to offer through explosive performances, unique arts and crafts, culture booths featuring distinct products from Taiwan, and so much more! Make sure to bring the kiddos because there are tons of kid-friendly activities for your little ones, including interactive children’s games, an educational seminar on traditional Taiwanese toys, and an opportunity for your child to become an expert in folding cranes. Of course, don’t forget to sample the local delicacies from Taiwan at the food booths. Free, 12-5pm. Union Square North, p2tw.org
WORLD SCIENCE FESTIVAL
May 30-June 4
[All Ages]
Join the World Science Foundation for their 10th Annual World Science Festival! Through free family-friendly outdoor events, you and your little scientist can explore groundbreaking discoveries, learn about trailblazing scientists who have made an impact in society, and much more! From the search for alien life to robots and quantum mechanics, participants of all ages will be inspired by the wonder of science. This festival features hands on workshops, in-depth discussions, and live experiments. Plus, celebrate the achievements of Women in Science and explore the impact of the award-winning teachers on the future of scientific discovery. There will be enlightening fun for everyone! Ticket prices and locations vary, please check website for more information. worldsciencefestival.com
PHILHARMONIC FAMILIES AT CENTER FOR FAMILY LIFE AT PS 503/506
June 2
[All Ages]
Join the New York Philharmonic as they present Philharmonic Families. Kids will explore basic musical ideas through movement, singing, and humor. The music is ideal for the youngest of listeners, and each concert will allow for musical expression. This concert—tailored for younger crowds—combines games, workshops, storytelling, and great music. Watch as your child’s imagination runs wild and hidden talents are unlocked! Free, 6:30-8:30pm. Center for Family Life at PS 503/506, 343 60th Street, Brooklyn, lincolncenter.org
KIDS FILM FESTIVAL IN BROOKLYN
June 3
[All Ages]
Bring your kids to a special film festival dedicated to them! Kids Film Festival—Brooklyn’s well known and popular children’s film festival—takes the stage for the 13th year. Kids Film Fest promotes and introduces children’s filmmakers while drawing worldwide attention to Brooklyn. The films featured in the festival are tailored for children of all ages with G-rated films only. Kids can enjoy short animation, live-action, and documentary films. Plus, they can interact with filmmakers and participate in hands-on workshops that will inspire even the youngest of minds. $15, children 12 and under are free, 1pm. Made in NY Media Center, 30 John Street, Brooklyn, kidsfilmfest.org
Photo Courtesy of kidsfilmfest on Flickr
DRUMS ALONG THE HUDSON FESTIVAL AT INWOOD HILL PARK
June 4
[All Ages]
March to the beat of your own drum at the 15th Annual Drums Along the Hudson Festival! Join NYC Parks and Lotus Music and Dance in a multicultural celebration for the whole family. This unique festival combines a celebration of Native American heritage, culture, and art with the diversity of New York City. Kids can enjoy a Tree of Peace planting, sample international cuisine, listen to Native American storytelling, join a Pow Wow, and more. Learn about other cultures, including Spanish, African, Brazilian, and Tibetan, through food, music, and dancing. Watch as all these cultures come together to perform dancing and drumming techniques from around the world! Free, 11am-6pm. Inwood Hill Park, 218th Street and Indian Road, 212-795-1388, nycgovparks.org
TASTE OF TIMES SQUARE FESTIVAL
June 5
[All Ages]
Calling all foodies! What better way to enjoy the summer than walking around and sampling food from over 50 restaurants and vendors in one place? The Taste of Time Square Festival is an annual outdoor food and music event located in the heart of NYC that the entire family will enjoy. Sample some bites from featured restaurants like Applebee’s, Dos Caminos, Junior’s, and more. This family-friendly event is the perfect space for participants to discover and experience new foods, plus you can skip out on preparing dinner for the night! Free festival admission, Food tickets start at $1, 5-9pm. Times Square, 212-768-1560, timessquarenyc.org
FREE FAMILY DAY AT WYCKOFF FARMHOUSE
June 17
[All Ages]
Take a break from the “bright lights, big city” lifestyle and visit the Wyckoff Farmhouse for Free Family Day! Enjoy the outdoors and the beautiful scenery surrounding the farmhouse. Kids can enjoy kid-friendly tours of the museum, interactive games and activities, scavenger hunts, and more. After working up an appetite from all the fun, take advantage of the warm weather and set up a picnic to enjoy with the family. Visit the farmhouse before 2pm with your little ones under 10 to take advantage of specially planned activities for younger children. Free, 1-4pm. Wyckoff Farmhouse, 5816 Clarendon Road, Brooklyn, 718-629-5400, nycgovparks.org
BIG APPLE BBQ BLOCK PARTY AT MADISON SQUARE PARK
June 10-11
[All Ages]
Join some of the best pit masters and chefs from around the country as they bring some of their best dishes to New York’s Flat Iron District! Bring the whole family to the Big Apple BBQ Block Party—the country’s largest culinary and music festival—and celebrate the best in barbecue throughout the weekend. Sample some of the best ribs and steaks around, but make sure to leave some room for the heavenly dessert options. Kids can enjoy special children’s programing and kid-friendly sampling. Of course, it can’t be a block party without live music, and this party has some great performers lined up. Plus, proceeds from this event benefit the Madison Square Park Conservancy to support its beautiful gardens. Free, 11am-6pm. Madison Square Park, 212-661-6640, bigapplebbq.org
MUSEUM MILE FESTIVAL
June 13
[All Ages]
Take advantage of a night of free admission to some of the world’s finest art collections during extended evening hours! Take your kiddos to the Museum Mile Festival which features seven participating museums—El Museo del Barrio, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Cooper Hewitt, Jewish Museum, Neue Galerie, and Museum of the City of New York. Not only will participants enjoy a night of exploring and learning about art, but this festival also features outdoor festivities such as face painting, chalk drawing, live music, and more. Rain or shine, there’s no party like an art block party! Free, 6-9pm. 5th Avenue, 82nd to 105th Streets, 212-606-2296, museummilefestival.org
MACY’S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS
July 4
[All Ages]
Celebrate Independence Day with the entire family at Macy’s 41st annual Fourth of July Fireworks celebration. Every year Macy’s goes bigger and brighter, and this year is no exception! New Yorkers of all ages will enjoy the spectacle of fireworks lighting up the night sky in celebration of America’s birthday. Whether you decide to go out and enjoy it (make sure you find the right spot for the perfect viewing, especially for your little ones) or you decide to watch it at home, get ready for a show like no other. Plus, don’t miss out on live performances from world-famous artists that will end the show with a big bang! Free, 9pm. Viewing locations vary, 212-494-4495, macys.com/social/fireworks
KIDZ BOP TOUR AT FORD AMPHITHEATER AT CONEY ISLAND BOARDWALK
July 16
[All Ages]
Kidz Bop is celebrating its 15th birthday by going on tour! The all new “Life of the Party” tour is coming to New York, and it’s the perfect concert to take your kiddos to. Kidz Bop—it’s the younger generation of future stars singing kid-friendly versions of today’s biggest hits. Bring your little pop-star to this family-friendly concert and watch them go crazy as the Kidz Bop kids perform some of the biggest pop songs of the year. This upbeat performance will include crazy new dance moves that will leave kids in awe. $18-155, 3pm. Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk, 3052 West 21st Street, Brooklyn, bandsintown.com