15 Great Events For Summer

PASSPORT TO TAIWAN FESTIVAL IN UNION SQUARE

May 28

[All Ages]

Take a trip with the family halfway around the world without leaving Manhattan at the Passport to Taiwan Festival in Union Square. New Yorkers young and old will be able to experience the rich culture and traditions that Taiwan has to offer through explosive performances, unique arts and crafts, culture booths featuring distinct products from Taiwan, and so much more! Make sure to bring the kiddos because there are tons of kid-friendly activities for your little ones, including interactive children’s games, an educational seminar on traditional Taiwanese toys, and an opportunity for your child to become an expert in folding cranes. Of course, don’t forget to sample the local delicacies from Taiwan at the food booths. Free, 12-5pm. Union Square North, p2tw.org