The Wizard of Oz

October 31-November 1

[Ages 4+]

Drop down to Red Bank, New Jersey, to enjoy a magical performance of this classic tale. This is just one stop on the show’s new national tour, and it takes the family musical to brand new heights with a fabulous journey down the Yellow Brick Road and on to the Emerald City. Your kids will be captivated by the amazing special effects, as well as songs that everyone will recognize: Perfect for those who love to sing along. $40-79, 7:30pm. Count Basie Center for the Arts, 99 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, NJ, 732-842-9000, thebasie.org