15 Events For September & October
Looking for family fun this fall? We’ve rounded up some of the best events the city (and surrounding area) has to offer!
West Side County Fair
September 9
[All Ages]
The classic county fair comes to Riverside Park in this fun-filled event. Kids will be enthralled by aerialists and stilt walkers as they munch on food and cotton candy offered by local vendors. The event will also feature carnival rides and games as well as sideshow performers and live music. Be sure to stop by merchandise booths and Grow NYC’s Stop ‘N’ Swap too for even more family fun! Free, 1-6pm. Pier I, Riverside Park South, West 70th Street, nycgovparks.org
Brooklyn Book Festival
September 10-17
[Ages vary]
This weeklong festival has a myriad of opportunities for your little reader to enjoy the city’s literary community. However, you may want to set your sights specifically on Children’s Day on September 15 from 10am-4pm. The week of events offers everything from readings to author signings and bookshops on site. There are also workshops and even a stage for the young readers to share their own work! Free, times vary. Various locations citywide, brooklynbookfestival.org
image: nycgo.com
Camp MAX
September 21-23
[All Ages]
This camp is unlike any others you might send your kid to—it’s a spot where both kids and their single parents can spend time together! The weekend-long stay includes six meals, two nights’ accommodations, a lake and heated swimming pool, and various activities and programming. You’ll even get a chance to chomp on S’mores around the campfire (preferably while strumming a guitar!). With both family workshops and adult-only time, this camp is designed for a summertime escape. $350 parent, $300 ages 7+, $250 additional child 7+, $100 child 4-6, children under 3 free. 104 Camp Lenape Court, Tafton, PA, 917-353-2534, mycampmax.com
Great Irish Fair
September 22
[All Ages]
Celebrate Irish heritage with this event, now in its 37th year. The 12-hour festival features an awards ceremony and performances by local bands, and of course there will be plenty of food available to satisfy any craving. Enjoy both traditional and contemporary Irish culture, from merchandise to food to music, throughout this daylong fair. And if the kids need a breath of fresh air, the beach is only steps away. Free, 10am-10pm. The Ford Amphitheater, Coney Island Boardwalk, 3052 West 21st Street, Brooklyn
image: thetablet.org
World Maker Faire
September 22-23
[All Ages]
The whole family is sure to love the World Maker Faire, which showcases new innovations and creations. Creators share what they’re making, and in turn, your kids can learn about building and think critically about what’s being developed in the world today. The Faire isn’t just focused on science either; it highlights new developments in engineering, art, performance, and craft too. You can participate in hands-on activities and learn new skills. $0-80, single-day & weekend passes available, 10am-6pm. New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th Street, Corona, Queens, makerfaire.com
Fall Family Day
September 23
[Ages 3-10]
Join Carnegie Hall for another Family Day event this fall, where kids big and small can come together to make and enjoy music. Interactive activities include live performances and offer the opportunity to sing and dance with musicians. Families can also make their own instruments and even more. Admission is first-come, first-served. Free, 12pm. Resnick Education Wing, Carnegie Hall, 881 7th Avenue, 212-247-7800, carnegiehall.org
Little Red Lighthouse Festival
September 29
[All Ages]
Did you know there’s only one lighthouse left in all of Manhattan? Gather the kids and head over to read the children’s book “The Little Red Lighthouse and the Great Gray Bridge” based on that very spot. The event will also feature live music, food, and art vendors. Plus, try your hand at fishing or check out a presentation put on by Urban Park Rangers! Free, 12-4pm. Little Red Lighthouse, Fort Washington Park, nycgovparks.org
image: riversideparknyc.org
Medieval Festival
September 30
[All Ages]
The Middle Ages come alive at this festival hosted in Fort Tryon Park. Explore the medieval market town and immerse yourself in the culture. The grounds are packed full of performers in full costume, doing everything from juggling to singing to minstrelsy. Be sure to stick around for a joust on horseback, and in the meantime, check out the crafts as well as demonstrations sure to take you back in time. Don’t forget to come in costume! Free, 11:30am-6pm. Cloisters, Fort Tryon Park, whidc.org
image: hickoryarmsonline.com
New York Comic Con
October 4-7
[Ages 4+]
It’s time again for Comic Con, a massive event where fans of all kinds come together to celebrate their favorite shows and more. The pop culture convention features plenty of cosplay—dress up your kid as their favorite character, or maybe craft a costume for the whole family!—including the Eastern Championships of Cosplay. You’ll have the opportunity to hear from some of the biggest figures in pop culture and immerse yourself in art for a day or for the entire weekend! $12.50-55, 10am-5pm. Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 655 West 34th Street, 888-605-6059, newyorkcomiccon.com
23rd Panamanian Day Parade
October 6
[All Ages]
This Brooklyn-based spectacle (primarily located in Crown Heights) links American and Panamanian culture and touts that it’s the “largest Panamanian parade outside of Panama.” Participants show their pride in the march, whether it’s through elaborate costumes, dress, or simply waving the flag. Plus, if you follow the parade route, it ends with a street fair full of food and fun for everyone! Free, 10:30am. Starts at Bergen Street & Franklin Avenue, ends on Classon Avenue, Brooklyn, dicpny.com
image: Krista Bryant / Columbia Journalism School
Columbus Day Parade
October 8
[All Ages]
Nothing says New York City like a big parade! Bring the kids out to this celebration, which celebrates not just Columbus but also Italian-American culture. The route travels from Midtown to the Upper East Side and features professional musicians, traditional folk grounds, school marching bands, and people dressed as the 15th Century explorer. There are also plenty of colorful floats to check out! Free, 11:30am-4pm. From 44-72nd Street on 5th Avenue, columbuscitizensfd.org
image: abc7ny.com
Diwali at Times Square
October 13
[All Ages]
Celebrate Diwali, a five-day festival of lights, in the very heart of Midtown for the fifth year. People dress in traditional Indian attire and share in customs and culture, including cuisine, fashion, and live performances. Catch a Bollywood performance or try some new bites under the light of the Times Square billboards! Free, 12-9pm. Times Square, 46-48th Streets & Broadway, diwalitimessquare.com
image: urbanmatter.com
Family Breakfast with the Animals at Central Park Zoo
October 13
[Ages 3-6]
Want to switch up the family breakfast a little bit? What better guest to add than some of the Central Park Zoo’s red pandas? Participate in animal-themed activities as you nosh on a meal at the zoo. After eating, walk over to the red panda exhibit with your guide to get answers to all your most pressing animal questions and watch as the red pandas themselves eat some breakfast too! $30; $25 members, 9-10:30am. Central Park Zoo, East 64th Street & 5th Avenue, wcs.org
image: newyork.cbslocal.com
Pickle Day
October 14
[All Ages]
Who doesn’t love a good pickle to snack on? The Lower East Side is all about celebrating our favorite briny veggie this October. The neighborhood used to be home to pushcart markets that served a heavily immigrant neighborhood; this event celebrates that history with a similar sort of market that features both traditional-type pickle vendors like The Pickle Guys alongside contemporary, local restaurants. It’ll be un-brine-lievable! Free, 12-5pm. 54 Orchard Street, pickleday.nyc
The Wizard of Oz
October 31-November 1
[Ages 4+]
Drop down to Red Bank, New Jersey, to enjoy a magical performance of this classic tale. This is just one stop on the show’s new national tour, and it takes the family musical to brand new heights with a fabulous journey down the Yellow Brick Road and on to the Emerald City. Your kids will be captivated by the amazing special effects, as well as songs that everyone will recognize: Perfect for those who love to sing along. $40-79, 7:30pm. Count Basie Center for the Arts, 99 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, NJ, 732-842-9000, thebasie.org