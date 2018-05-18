12 Terrific Beach Towels For Kids
These 12 beach towels are must-haves for summer 2018–there’s a cool towel for every kid, from toddlers to tweens
With Memorial Day right around the corner, it’s time to shop for super-cool beach towels to complement your child’s summer gear checklist. Hit the beach in high style with these cute beach towels–there’s something for kids of all ages!
Pottery Barn Kids Lilly Pulitzer Mermaid Cove Beach Towel
Pottery Barn Kids Lilly Pulitzer Mermaid Cove Beach Towel, $17.40, potterybarnkids.com
Serena & Lily Outrigger Beach Towel
Serena & Lily Outrigger Beach Towel, $98, serenaandlily.com
Sunnylife Pineapple Shaped Towel
Sunnylife Pineapple Shaped Towel, $36, sunnylife.com
L.L.Bean Seaside Beach Towel, Lobsters
L.L.Bean Seaside Beach Towel, Lobster, $29.50, llbean.com
Lands' End Kids Printed Velour Beach Towel
Lands’ End Kids Printed Velour Beach Towel, Boat, $20.21, landsend.com
Pendleton Glacier Hooded Kids' Towel
Pendleton Glacier Hooded Kids’ Towel, $49.50, pendleton-usa.com
Boden Towelling Poncho
Boden Towelling Poncho, $38, bodenusa.com
Mark & Graham Turkish Striped Wrap
Mark & Graham Turkish Striped Wrap, $39, markandgraham.com
Roxy Girls 7-14 Pretty Simple Beach Towel
Roxy Girls 7-14 Pretty Simple Beach Towel, $40, roxy.com
Shay Olive Town & Country Beach Towel
Shay Olive Town & Country Beach Towe, from Maisonette, $70, maisonette.com
Stella McCartney Kids Bobo Beach Towel
Stella McCartney Bobo Beach Towel, $118, stellamccartney.com
Crate & Kids Petting Zoo Fox Hooded Towel
Crate & Kids Petting Zoo Fox Hooded Towel, $23.77, crateandbarrel.com