12 Sweet & Spooky Treats For Halloween 2018
Halloween 2018 is right around the corner–get in the haunted holiday spirit with our guide to the spookiest & sweetest Halloween treats in the game
It’s finally time to deck the halls in orange, black, and spider webs! The start of October means that fall is officially here and that Halloween is right around the corner. Get your whole family–kids and parents both–in the mood for Halloween 2018 with our guide to the sweetest and spookiest gifts and treats on the market right now!
From the tastiest seasonal candy to the scariest decor to fun holiday-inspired apparel and gits, we’ve got you covered for any seasonal gatherings or Halloween parties you have on your calendar! Boo!
12 Halloween Gifts We Love:
-
Crate & Barrel LED Spiderwebs
Crate & Barrel LED Spiderwebs, $19.97-39.97, crateandbarrel.com
-
Spooky Party Crackers from Terrain
Spooky Party Crackers from Terrain, $24, shopterrain.com
-
Gunner & Lux Sugar Bag
Gunner & Lux Sugar Bag, from Maisonette, $20, maisonette.com
-
‘Pumpkin Up The Party’ Mini Halloween Gummy Bear Fillable w/Pumpkin Mask
Dylan’s Candy Bar ‘Pumpkin Up The Party’ Mini Halloween Gummy Bear Fillable w/Pumpkin Mask, $12, dylanscandybar.com
-
Freshly Picked Mr. Bones Moccasins
Freshly Picked Mr. Bones Moccasins, $60, freshlypicked.com
-
Compartes Pumpkin Spice White Chocolate Bar Holiday Gift
Compartes Pumpkin Spice White Chocolate Bar Holiday Gift, $11.95, compartes.com
-
Paperchase Ghost Card
Paperchase Ghost Card, $3.99, paperchase.com
-
Old Navy Ankle Socks 3-Pack
Old Navy Ankle Socks 3-Pack, $4-5.99, oldnavy.gap.com
-
Paper Source Emoji Pumpkin Kit
Paper Source Emoji Pumpkin Kit, $12.95, papersource.com
-
Shining Bunnies Halloween Card
Shining Bunnies Halloween Card, from the Pink Olive, pinkolive.com
-
Pottery Barn Kids Cat Cut-Out Tabletop Plate
Pottery Barn Kids Cat Cut-Out Tabletop Plate, $5, potterybarnkids.com
-
Coral & Tusk Fox Mask
Coral & Tusk Fox Mas, $52, coralandtusk.com