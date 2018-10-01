12 Pink Picks That Give Back For Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month–shop for a cause in the chicest way with these 12 great pink picks that give back to Breast Cancer charities
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! To help celebrate the spirit of the month, we’ve rounded up 12 great pink products that all give a portion of proceeds to reputable Breast Cancer-related organizations fighting for a cure. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for a gift for a friend, our Breast Cancer Awareness Month gift guide is sure to have something for everyone, and you can feel great about making a contribution to a worthy cause!
12 Pink Picks that Give Back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month:
-
Naked Cashmere Puff Love Slipper
Naked Cashmere Puff Love Slipper, $95, nakedcashmere.com
For each pair of slippers sold, Nakedcashmere will be donating $25 to Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
-
Bobbi Brown Pinks wirth Purpose Lip Color Duo
Bobbi Brown Pinks wirth Purpose Lip Color Duo, $45, bobbibrowncosmetics.com
In support of the Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, Bobbi Brown will donate $17 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation with a maximum donation of $100,000 from 9/10/18 to 3/31/19.
-
Tory Burch Breast Cancer Awareness Eau de Parfum Rollerball
Tory Burch Breast Cancer Awareness Eau de Parfum Rollerball from Macy’s, $29, macys.com
In support of the Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, Tory Burch Beauty will donate 20 percent of the suggested retail price from the sale of this product, with a maximum donation of $25,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF), through 12/31/18.
-
Weatherman Collapsible Umbrella in Pink
Weatherman Collapsible Umbrella in Pink (limited edition), $59, weathermanumbrella.com
Weatherman will donate $5 from each purchase of the Pink Collapsible to Susan G. Komen Greater NYC for the entire month of October.
-
New Balance Womens 990v4 Made in US Pink Ribbon
New Balance Womens 990v4 Made in US Pink Ribbon, $174.99, newbalance.com
In 2018, New Balance shall contribute 5 percent of the MSRP of each product sold from New Balance’s Lace Up for the Cure Collection to the Susan G. Komen, with a guaranteed minimum donation for $500,000 each year.
-
Apollo 3.6 Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Screwdriver with 45 Pieces Accessory Set - Pink DT4944P
Apollo 3.6 Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Screwdriver with 45 Pieces Accessory Set – Pink DT4944P, $29.99, apollotools.com
75 cents out of every purchase of this tool kit goes directly to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to benefit breast cancer research and a cure.
-
Nouvelle Heritage From The Heart Sapphire Necklace
Nouvelle Heritage From The Heart Sapphire Necklace, $2,300, nouvelheritage.com
Through November 2019, Nouvel Heritage is donating $345 from this purchase to Play For P.I.N.K.
-
Vineyard Vines Women's Long-Sleeve Breast Cancer Awareness Ribbon Whale Pocket Tee
Vineyard Vines Women’s Long-Sleeve Breast Cancer Awareness Ribbon Whale Pocket Tee, $48, vineyardvines.com
30 percent of proceeds will be donated to Bright Pink, which is a leading national non-profit focused on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer in young women.
-
Coach Women's Perry Ice Pink Leather Strap Watch 36mm Created for Macy's
Coach Women’s Perry Ice Pink Leather Strap Watch 36mm Created for Macy’s, $125, macys.com
Created in partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, this limited-edition, 10 percent of the sales of this watch will go to the Foundation.
-
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair with Pink Ribbon Keychain
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair with Pink Ribbon Keychain, $98, esteelauder.com
For each purchase of this product, Estée Lauder will donate 20 percent of the Suggested Retail Price to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation through June 2019.
-
S'well Geode Rose Water Bottle
S’well Geode Rose Water Bottle, $35, swellbottle.com
S’well is donating 20 percent of the retail price of this product to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. BCRF’s mission is to advance the world’s most promising research to eradicate breast cancer.
-
Paul Mitchell Stargazer Super Skinny Serum
Paul Mitchell Stargazer Super Skinny Serum, $21, paulmitchell.com
The Paul Mitchell Stargazer Limited Edition Collection benefits Bright Pink’s mission to save women’s lives from breast and ovarian cancer.