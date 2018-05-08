12 Met Gala Mamas We Love

New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    These 12 celeb mom slayed the 2018 Met Gala red carpet with their red-hot odes to the Heavenly Bodies theme

     By Mia Weber

    Ah the Met Gala! It’s one of the most anticipated celebrity fashion moments of the year. This year’s theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination–and the A-list members of the entertainment and fashion worlds certainly used their imaginations when it came to the red carpet. Our fave part of checking out the Met Gala coverage? All of the fashion-forward mamas on showing off show-stopping looks. Click through to see a few of our faves!

    Our 12 Favorite Met Gala Moms:

    • Cardi B

    • Solange Knowles

    • Jennifer Lopez

    • Blake Lively

    • Kerry Washington

    • Sarah Jessica Parker

    • Anne Hathaway

    • Kim Kardashian West

    • Amal Clooney (with husband George Clooney)

    • Amanda Seyfried (wuth husband Thomas Sadoski)

    • Kylie Jenner (with boyfriend Travis Scott)

    • Salma Hayek

