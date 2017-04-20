12 Fab Mother’s Day Gifts For “Cool Moms”
Mother’s Day is coming up on May 14–make sure you have the perfect gift lined up for the amazing mama in your life
$59.95 Your mom's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom! Whether you're shopping for your own mother, the mother of your children, or even yourself (treat yo' self, mama!), we know that finding the perfect Mother's Day gift is a task of utmost importance. She mom how special she is with any one of these luxe and lovely gifts.
La Ligne x Rockets of Awesome Avec Awesome Tee
La Ligne is one of the coolest new women's brands of the moment (founders are former Vogue editors Meredith Melling, Valerie Macaulay, and Molly Howard) and Rockets of Awesome is one of the coolest new kids' brands of the moment (founded by it-mom Rachel Blumenthal) so it makes perfect sense that they'd team up for an oh-so-chic Mother's Day offering! We love their limited edition tee for moms (pictured) and matching mini for kiddos. $48 (women's) & $24 (kids'); laligne.rocketsofawesome.com
Rebecca Minkoff x FEED Crossbody
Two of our favorite local mothers in the fashion industry--Rebecca Minkoff and Lauren Bush Lauren of FEED--have teamed up on the season's hottest bag! This limited edition bag is hand-stitched by artisans in India, and in keeping with FEED's mission, your purchase provides 62 school meals for children around the world. $245, feedprojects.com
Lingua Franca "Champagne Mami" Sweater
The luxurious feel of cashmere paired with ultimate in cult-cool fashion? Lingua Franca is local mom Rachelle Hruska MacPherson's oh-so-hot new line of hand-embroidered sweaters and the "Champagne Mami" one makes for the ultimate style-savvy Mother's Day gift (bonus points if you throw in a bottle of bubbly to accompany). $360, net-a-porter.com
Belly Bandit Ultimate Labor and Delivery Kit
Another great gift for the mom-to-be: This cute kit has everything mama needs to make labor a little easier. Belly Bandit's Ultimate Labor and Delivery Kit includes premium samples from brands like Happy Mama, Babyganics, Bamboobies, Palmer's, JR Watkins, and more! $59.95, bellybandit.com
Jennifer Meyer White Diamond & Lapis Lazuli Heart Ring
What mom wouldn't be thrilled with this dazzling bling as a Mother's Day gift? This lapis lazuli heart is encircled by demure pave diamonds and it's sure to make the ultimate style statement! $3,750, barneys.com
Ogee HYDRAGANICS Sculpted Lip Oil
Great things come in small packages! This lip oil crayon is the chapstick of every woman's dreams! It has a yummy scent (organic peppermint oil!), glides on seamlessly, and 95 percent organic. $22, ogee.com
Mark and Graham Adjustable Rope Bracelet
Customize this jaunty bracelet with mom's initials or with a child's name for a sweet twist. With so many colors to choose from and a free monogram option, this gift makes for a great pop of color in mom's summer wardrobe. $49, markandgraham.com
HATCH x Bandier Ultimate Cropped Leggings
Have an expecting mama in your life? Make sure she gets the full Mother's Day treatment by gifting the ultimate in maternity athleisure. Style-savvy expectant moms know HATCH is at the top of the maternity pyramid, and any fitness fiend knows Bandier is the coolest place to snag performance fashion. Put the two other and it's a match made in maternity fitness heaven. $70, hatchcollection.com
Draper James Hello Sunshine iPhone Case
From Reese Witherspoon's swoon-worthy line Draper James comes this summer-ready iPhone case. You know mama is on her phone constantly as she juggles the kids' schedules simultaneously while posting the cutest pics of the fam on her Instagram. So give her a reason to smile every time she picks up the phone! $40, draperjames.com
MOTT50 Mallory Long Sleeve Drawstring Hooded Cover-Up
Summer is coming--which means it's time for mom to think critically about sun protection for all those days she's planning to bring the kids to the beach out East this summer. This cute cover-up offers UPF 50--meaning it looks chic and actively protects skin from harmful UV rays. $118, mott50.com
EMU Australia Agonis Women's Canvas Sneaker
This sneaks are a win-win for moms on the go! They offer the comfort and convenience of traditional canvas sneaker with on-trend details like a plam-leaf print and jute piping. $59.95, emuaustralia.com
Laundry On-The-Go Kit by Skin Laundry
We don't know a single mom who looks a day over 22, but we also know that skincare is essential part of most women's beauty and health routine. Enter Skin Laundry! Their On-The-Go Kit includes Gentle Foaming Face Wash 50mL, Daily Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 35 30ml, and a Hydrating Sheet Mask. It's a great sampler into into this cool skincare brand it's perfect for any upcoming family trips this summer. $28, skinlaundry.com