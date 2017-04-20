12 Fab Mother’s Day Gifts For “Cool Moms”

La Ligne x Rockets of Awesome Avec Awesome Tee

La Ligne is one of the coolest new women's brands of the moment (founders are former Vogue editors Meredith Melling, Valerie Macaulay, and Molly Howard) and Rockets of Awesome is one of the coolest new kids' brands of the moment (founded by it-mom Rachel Blumenthal) so it makes perfect sense that they'd team up for an oh-so-chic Mother's Day offering! We love their limited edition tee for moms (pictured) and matching mini for kiddos. $48 (women's) & $24 (kids'); laligne.rocketsofawesome.com