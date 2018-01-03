12 Cool Puffy Coats For Kids
Extreme winter weather–including a “Bomb Cyclone”?!–is coming! Prepare your kiddos for the cold with these stylish puffy coats
Brrr! Temperatures all over the country are hitting all-time lows as we all brace for a potential Bombogensis (aka: Bomb Cyclone) on top of snow and chills this week! Make sure your kids are protected from the elements all season long with these oh-so-stylish 12 puffy coats that are as toasty warm as they are super-cool!
Mini Rodini Rose Puffy Jacket
Mini Rodini Rose Puffy Jacket, $121.80, minirodini.com
Canada Goose PBI Chilliwack Bomber
Canada Goose PBI Chilliwack Bomber, $545, canadagoose.com
Moncler Enfanct RECALLIS IMPRIME
Moncler Enfanct RECALLIS IMPRIME (with illustrations by Jean-Philippe Delhomme), $605, store.moncler.com
Patagonia Boys' Down Sweater Jacket
Patagonia Boys’ Down Sweater Jacket in Tippy Canoe: Smolder Blue, $119, patagonia.com
Girls' Burton Aubrey Parka Jacket
Girls’ Burton Aubrey Parka Jacket in Bohemia/Spellbound, $159.95, burton.com
The North Face Boys' Reversible Mount Chimborazo Jacket
The North Face Boys’ Reversible Mount Chimborazo Jacket in Grey Graphite Camo Heather print, $99, thenorthface.com
Girls' L.L.Bean Fleece-Lined Down Jacket
Girls’ L.L.Bean Fleece-Lined Down Jacket in Red Violet, $89, llbean.com
Stella McCartney Kids Hubert Black Helmet Print Down Jacket
Stella McCartney Kids Hubert Black Helmet Print Down Jacket, $116, stellamccartney.com
Flora & Henri Arctic Parka with Eskmo Hood
Flora & Henri Arctic Parka with Eskmo Hood in Melon, from Maisonette, $240, maisonette.com
Appaman Puffy Coat
Appaman Puffy Coat in Blue Wave, $80.50, appaman.com
J.Crew Girls' Tie-Waist Puffer Jacket in Stars
J.Crew Girls’ Tie-Waist Puffer Jacket in Stars, $102.99, jcrew.com
Scotch & Soda Colour Block Puffer Coat
Scotch & Soda Colour Block Puffer Coa, $101, scotch-soda.com