12 Cool Backpacks For Back-To-School 2018
Back-to-school season is upon us–send your students back to the classroom in style with these 12 cool backpacks we love
As hard as it is to bid summer adieu in a few short weeks, with fall comes all the fun of back-to-school shopping! Whether they’re just starting preschool or they’re off to middle school, your young students will need a top-notch backpack to hold all their school day essentials. We’ve taken on the difficult task of shopping the for hottest backpacks in the game that you can choose which of these 12 cool backpacks is best for your kiddo!
12 Cool Backpacks We Love:
-
STATE Bags Mini Kane
STATE Bags Mini Kane backpack, in Camo, $70, statebags.com
-
tokidoki for Hello Kitty Backpack: Kawaii Collection
tokidoki for Hello Kitty Backpack: Kawaii Collection, $58, sanrio.com
-
Parkland Edison Patches Retro
Parkland Edison backpack, Patches Retro, $29.99, parklandmfg.com
-
J.Crew Girls' Metallic Backpack
J.Crew Girls’ Metallic Backpack, $59.50, jcrew.com
-
Herschel Heritage Backpack | Youth
Herschel Heritage Backpack | Youth, Bandana Paisley Peacoat/Barbados Cherry, $49.99, herschel.com
-
Burton Kids' Gromlet Backpack
Burton Kids’ Gromlet Backpack, Forest Friends Print, $39.95, burton.com
-
L.L.Bean x Flowfold Center Zip Pack
L.L.Bean x Flowfold Center Zip Pack, $149, llbean.com
-
Yoobi Standard Backpack - Good Vibes Repeat
Yoobi Standard Backpack – Good Vibes Repeat, $29.99, yoobi.com
-
Skip Hop orget Me Not Pack & Lunchie - Lightning Bolt
Skip Hop Forget Me Not Pack & Lunchie – Lightning Bolt, $40, skiphop.com
-
Jaima Dumbo Octopi Backpack
Jaima Dumbo Octopi Backpack, $70, jaima.co
-
United by Blue Kids' Whittier Backpack
United by Blue Kids’ Whittier Backpack, Rust, unitedbyblue.com
-
Stella McCartney Ladybugs Print Backpack
Stella McCartney Ladybugs Print Backpack, stellamccartney.com