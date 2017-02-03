11 Valentine’s Day Beauty Gifts For Moms
Our list of great gifts to give your beauty-loving valentine, with a special bonus for trendy dads!
Love And Kisses Gift Set by LUSH
Can't decide which LUSH product to get your special someone? The Love And Kisses Gift Set is the perfect solution, containing four of their pinkest and sweetest smelling items, including the Prince Charming Shower Cream, Love You, Love You Lots Soap, The Kiss Lip Scrub, and the Love Spell Massage Bar. It's a great gift for the mom that loves to pamper herself, or the one that deserves some pampering! The best part of this gift? It comes pre-wrapped in adorable pink floral wrapping paper and a pink ribbon bow!
Photo: lush.com
KissKiss Shaping Lip Cream Color by Guerlain
Give your valentine the gift of glam with this gorgeously packaged Guerlain KissKiss lipstick. Available in three different shades of pink and complete with shimmering pale pink packaging, this lipstick glides on effortlessly thanks to the cream texture, and is formulated with plumping hyaluronic acid spheres to help keep lips plump.
Photo: guerlain.com
Lover Lamp Bath Bomb by LUSH
Whether intended for a sensual bath for two or a pampering bath for one, LUSH bath bombs are the perfect gift. Their Lover Lamp Bath Bomb contains skin-softening organic cocoa butter and smells sweet thanks to vanilla absolute and Brazilian orange oil.
Photo: lush.com
Red Roses Bath Oil by Jo Malone
It doesn't get much more luxurious than the Red Roses Bath Oil by Jo Malone. Lemon, Scarlet Velvet Rose, and honeycomb notes round out this floral sent, and it leaves your skin feeling soft and hydrated thanks to sweet almond, jojoba seed and avocado oils. Plus, if you buy two products from Jo Malone, they'll wrap them all up in their special Let Love Rule box, designed to look like a worn-in denim jacket sewn with playful patches. It's the perfect gift for your sweetheart!
Photo: Jo Malone
BONBON by Viktor & Rolf
This fruity floral scent is the latest from the fragrance geniuses at Viktor & Rolf, with key notes of caramel, mandarin, and orange blossom. The adorable magenta bow packaging will look great on anyone's dressing table. It's the perfect fragrance for a special date night without the kids!
Photo: sephora.com
Love Story Eau Sensuelle by Chloé
This ultra feminine twist on Chloé's classic Love Story fragrance is sure to delight any perfume-loving mom. With notes of orange blossom, passion flower, and musks,
it's natural floral scent is the essence of Valentine's Day captured in a bottle.
Photo: sephora.com
’REPLICA’ Flower Market by MAISON MARGIELA
When someone is wearing a MAISON MARGIELA scent, you know it. Their scents are complicated and clever, and their 'REPLICA' Flower Market scent is no exception. With notes of crushed leaves, freesia, Sambac Jasmine, jasmine infusion, tuberose infusion, rose from Grasse, peach, cedarwood, and oak moss, you'll swear you're standing in a field of flowers.
Photo: sephora.com
Love Relentlessly by Tory Burch
Show your Valentine how much you love them with Tory Burch's latest and most buzzed about fragrance, Love Relentlessly. This warm floral fragrance has notes of pink pepper, rose, orris, and sandalwood, making it sweet without being too sweet and perfect for any perfume enthusiast.
Photo: sephora.com
The Ritual of Dao Bed & Body Mist by RITUALS
Valentine's Day is typically a perfume-gifting holiday, but what about a nice bed spray? Many people believe that spraying light, calming scents on your pillow before going to sleep promotes sounder, deeper sleep, which is the perfect gift to give any busy mom! RITUALS' bed spray contains notes of Yi Yi Ren and White Lotus, and smells relaxing without being overpowering.
Photo: rituals.com
Pink Clay Beauty Set by Herbivore Botanicals
Natural beauty-loving moms will go crazy for this Pink Clay Beauty Set from Herbivore Botanicals. Complete with their Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist, Pink Clay Soap Bar, and Pink Clay Exfoliating Mask, it is everything that all natural mommas need for a skin-healthy night of pampering, all in one box!
Photo: herbivorebotanicals.com
Valentine's Day Gift Box by True Moringa
True Moringa is doing all of the gift planning for you, so you don't have to! Complete with a perfume sampler set, your choice between their five body oils, and your choice of chocolate, its a gift that is completely customized for mom. Plus, all of their products are all natural, so this is a great gift for moms who love natural beauty products.
Photo: truemoringa.com
Beard Tonic Sampler by Herbivore Botanicals
You can't forget about dad! Give him the gift of a well groomed beard, thanks to Herbivore Botanicals' Bear Tonic Sampler set. Containing two sample vials of their beard tonic, in vetiver and sage and cedar and bergamot, his beard will look healthy, his skin will be smooth, and he won't have to worry about a harsh product smell. Herbivore's beard products leave behind a light, masculine scent that dads (and moms!) are sure to enjoy.
Photo: herbivorebotanicals.com