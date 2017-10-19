11 Season-Smart Shoes For City Moms

The "Rainy Day" Shoe

A tall rain boot can help you weather almost any storm, but an ankle-cut version like Vans Chauffette MTE ($57, Vans.com) is much less of a hassle to put on when you're stumbling out the door with a baby carrier and diaper bag. These foul-weather shoes are just like duck boots but without the cumbersome leg to slow you down. The nautically inspired silhouette and traction features are super sporty while water-repellent leather and synthetic uppers keep feet dry all day long. There's even a heat retention layer between the sock liner and outsole so you're not freezing your toes off while waiting for the C train.