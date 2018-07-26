10 Sweet Picks For Watermelon Day
Watermelon Day 2018 is coming up August 3–we’ve picked 10 great gifts for kids of all ages to help your family celebrate in the sweetest way
August 3, 2018, is officially Watermelon Day! What better way to celebrate this yummy holiday than to shop for some adorable watermelon-adorned swag for your little ones? We’ve picked out 10 totally fun watermelon gifts that kiddos of all ages are sure to love (and there might be a pick or two in the bunch for mama, as well). Happy shopping!
10 Sweet Watermelon Day Gifts:
-
Sunnylife Beach Bats Watermelon
Sunnylife Beach Bats Watermelon, $25, sunnylife.com
-
Busy Bees Hadley Pom Pom Dress, Watermelon
Busy Bees Hadley Pom Pom Dress, Watermelon, from Maisonette, $80, maisonette.com
-
Stoney Clover Lane Watermelon Sticker Patch
Stoney Clover Lane Watermelon Sticker Patch, $6, stoneycloverlane.com
-
Sugarfina Watermelon Slices
Sugarfina Watermelon Slices, $7.50, sugarfina.com
-
Kayu Fruit Clutch with Pom-Pom
Kayu Fruit Clutch with Pom-Pom, from J.Crew, $71.99, jcrew.com
-
Fendi Pink Watermelon Monster Print Frill
Fendi Pink Watermelon Monster Print Frill, from Alex & Alexa, $195, alexandalexa.com
-
Kate Spade New York Watermelons set of 3
Kate Spade New York Watermelons set of 3, $35, katespade.com
-
Yoobi Binder Zip Case - Watermelon B&W Stripe
Yoobi Binder Zip Case – Watermelon B&W Stripe, $5.99, yoobi.com
-
Pink Olive Mini Watermelon Soy Candle
Pink Olive Mini Watermelon Soy Candle, $10, pinkolive.com
-
Watermelon Wall Sticker
Watermelon Wall Sticker, from Perfectly Smitten, perfectlysmitten.com