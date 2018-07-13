10 Super-Cool Pool Floats
Stay cool this summer with these 10 super-cool pool floats that go beyond the swan trend
With summer temperatures routinely hitting the upper 80s, staying cool is a top priority–especially for busy parents looking to keep their kiddos comfortable and entertained. Hitting a beach or pool is always a great option (whether you do so out East or here in the city), but what’s a day in the water with out a super-cool pool float? Because the swan trend is so over, we’ve rounded up the best pool floats that go beyond swans (from other glamorous birds to a yacht for your dog). Check ’em out and stay cool!
10 Cool Pool Floats for Summer 2018:
Sunnylife Luxe Ride-On Float Peacock
Sunnylife Luxe Ride-On Float Peacock, $70, sunnylife.com
Missoni x FUNBOY Butterfly Wings
Missoni x FUNBOY Butterfly Wings Luxury Pool Float, $148, funboy.com
Avocado Pool Float By Ashland
Avocado Pool Float By Ashland, from Michaels, michaels.com
Lilly Pulitzer for Pottery Banr Kids Fancy Flamingo Pool
Lilly Pulitzer for Pottery Banr Kids Fancy Flamingo Pool, $149, potterybarnkids.com
Swoozie's Giant Balloon Animal Pool Float
Swoozie’s Giant Balloon Animal Pool Float, $36.95, swoozies.com
Jellyfish Pool Float from Spencer's
Jellyfish Pool Float from Spencer’s, $19.98, spencersonline.com
Frontgate Oyster Shell Float
Frontgate Oyster Shell Float, $129, frontgate.com
FUNBOY x Bark Yacht Dog Float
FUNBOY x Bark Yacht Dog Float, $59, funboy.com
Sunnylife Kiddy Float Crabby
Sunnylife Kiddy Float Crabby, $25, sunnylife.com
Rainbow Pool Float from Urban Outfitters
Rainbow Pool Float from Urban Outfitters, $59, urbanoutfitters.com