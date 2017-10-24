10 Places To Get A Seasonal Flu Vaccination
It’s that time of year again—flu season.
The temperature dropping is a true sign of winter approaching and all the joy and happiness that comes along with the cold weather. Unfortunately, it is also a sign of the beginning flu season. With all the germs that are spread in our daily lives, the best way to ensure your family’s health is to get a flu vaccination. Below are 10 of the best places to get a flu vaccination near you:
- CityMD, citymd.com
- CVS Pharmacy and CVS Minute Clinic, cvs.com
- One Medical, onemedical.com
- Duane Reade Pharmacy and Healthcare Clinic, walgreens.com
- NYC Health+Hospitals, nychealthandhospitals.org
- Rite Aid Pharmacy, riteaid.com
- Advantagecare Physicians Medical Office, acpny.com
- Walgreens Pharmacy, walgreens.com
- Costco Pharmacy, costco.com
- Fort Greene Health Center, nyc.gov