10 Places To Get A Seasonal Flu Vaccination

The temperature dropping is a true sign of winter approaching and all the joy and happiness that comes along with the cold weather. Unfortunately, it is also a sign of the beginning flu season. With all the germs that are spread in our daily lives, the best way to ensure your family’s health is to get a flu vaccination. Below are 10 of the best places to get a flu vaccination near you:

CityMD, citymd.com

citymd.com CVS Pharmacy and CVS Minute Clinic, cvs.com

cvs.com One Medical, onemedical.com

onemedical.com Duane Reade Pharmacy and Healthcare Clinic, walgreens.com

walgreens.com NYC Health+Hospitals, nychealthandhospitals.org

nychealthandhospitals.org Rite Aid Pharmacy, riteaid.com

riteaid.com Advantagecare Physicians Medical Office, acpny.com

acpny.com Walgreens Pharmacy, walgreens.com

walgreens.com Costco Pharmacy, costco.com

costco.com Fort Greene Health Center, nyc.gov