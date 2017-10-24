New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • 10 Places To Get A Seasonal Flu Vaccination

    It’s that time of year again—flu season.

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post
     By Meghan Brown

    The temperature dropping is a true sign of winter approaching and all the joy and happiness that comes along with the cold weather. Unfortunately, it is also a sign of the beginning flu season. With all the germs that are spread in our daily lives, the best way to ensure your family’s health is to get a flu vaccination. Below are 10 of the best places to get a flu vaccination near you:

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post

    See More Related Articles

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides