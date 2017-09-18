10 NYC Youth Flag Football Programs For Kids This Fall

NYC Parks

August-November

Ages 5-17

Available at parks throughout all five boroughs of the city, NYC Parks offers free flag football programs to children registered at recreation centers. The programs focus on strategy, drills, and learning game play. NYC Parks flag football is for boys and girls alike, and there is no equipment needed! They even have Wheelchair Flag Football available to children with disabilities. All boroughs, 212-504-4115, nycgovparks.org.



Photo: twitter.com/nycparks