10 NYC Restaurants Where The Family Can Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Contrary to popular opinion, Valentine’s Day is not just for couples. It’s for families too! Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity—and in some cases, a gentle reminder—for family members to show one another how much they love and adore each other. And there’s no better way to say “I love you” than by treating the family to a delicious meal. To help you celebrate Cupid’s big day, we’ve rounded up a bunch of restaurants in Manhattan and Brooklyn where the family can create treasured memories while bonding over a heartwarming meal.

Manhattan

Follow Cupid’s arrow to a land of whimsy filled with sweets and treats that is sure to satisfy the family’s desires. Besides its famous teas, grown-ups have many dining options to choose from such as sandwiches (chicken breast, BLT & hummus), salads (curried chicken, garden veggie and warm lentil), soups, grilled sandwiches, and burgers. Little ones have their own menu filled with favorites such as grilled cheese, PB & J on banana bread, soup, and puréed baby food. This day of love would not be complete without some tasty sweet treats. With options such as banana Nutella cake, warm chocolate cake, cookies, and ice cream, it’s hard not to fall in love with this place! Hours: 8am to 8pm at Chapter II; 11am to 5pm at Chapter III. Price: Lunch menu: à la carte, $4 to $29. Location: Chapter II, 156 East 64th Street, 212-486-9200; Chapter III, 220 East 81st Street, 212-734-4832. alicesteacup.com

This beloved Upper West Side purveyor of yummy Mediterranean cuisine is whipping up an exciting menu for Valentine’s Day beginning the Sunday before Valentine’s Day up to the big day. To celebrate, Isabella’s is featuring appetizers such as red velvet soup and caviar with crème fraîche crostini. Families can then select a veal chop or a red snapper dish for an entrée. Round off the meal by nibbling on a raspberry chocolate tart or a banana cream dessert. Grown-ups can also order from the regular menu. There’s a children’s menu showcasing grilled cheese, mac-n-cheese, pasta, and chicken fingers. This lovely meal is sure to warm the family’s hearts. Hours: Sunday, 10am to 9:30pm; Monday, 11:30am to 9:30pm; Tuesday, 11:30am to 10pm. Price: Valentine’s Day menu: à la carte, $10 to $20; Adult menu: à la carte, $5 to $22; Children’s menu: à la carte, $15 per entrée. Location: 359 Columbus Ave. (212) 724-2100. isabellas.com

Show your family how much you love them by bringing them to Landmarc, where every meal is made with love. For Cupid’s big day, this neighborhood favorite is offering a few special dishes: citrus trout with pomegranate and crème fraîche, black truffle lasagna with mushrooms, lobster scampi with mascarpone polenta and fennel, and a caramelized white chocolate tart. Diners can nosh on dishes featured in the regular menu such as French onion soup, bone marrow and escargot, strozzapreti bolognese, Mediterranean salad, grilled salmon with lentils, or braised lamb shank with celery root purée. Kiddos can enjoy mac-n-cheese, burgers, chicken fingers, orecchiette in tomato sauce, or a lemon and herb grilled chicken with broccoli and farro. Finish this beloved meal by cozying up to some warm crème brûlée, chocolate mousse, or tiramisu. This sentimental experience is sure to fill your family’s heart with love. Hours: 11am to 11pm at Tribeca location; 7am to midnight at Time Warner Center. Price: Valentine’s Day menu: à la carte, $12 to $31; Adult menu: à la carte, $9 to $45; Children’s menu: à la carte, $14. Locations: Tribeca, 179 W. Broadway, (212) 343-3883; Time Warner Center, 10 Columbus Cir. #3, (212) 823-6123. landmarc-restaurant.com

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a box of chocolates. But instead of just one box, families can delight in an entire bar and restaurant devoted to chocolate! The savory menu showcases flatbread pizzas, salads, waffle sandwiches, burgers, a variety of mac-n-cheeses, and pasta dishes. Pint size chocolate lovers have their own menu featuring pasta, mac-n-cheese, chicken fingers, pizza, marshmallow crêpes, and chocolate pizza! Families can wash down their meals with rich hot chocolate, milkshakes, and more! For dessert, chocolate devotees can dig into scrumptious sweets such as the melting chocolate truffle heart cake & shake, crêpe brûlée, and a chocolate fondue tower. This chocolate experience is sure to inspire your little ones to create their own cocoa love story. Hours: 9am to 11pm. Price: Children’s menu: à la carte, $5 to $9; Adult menu: à la carte, $7.50 to $22. Location: 841 Broadway. 646-467-8803. maxbrenner.com

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the family at the Rock Center Café. Tucked away in Rockefeller Center, this Midtown standby is offering a three-course prix-fixe menu with plenty of options that is sure to be a perfect match for the entire family. Grown-ups can start their lovely meal with grilled octopus, chorizo & tomato ragu, lobster bisque, or a warm beef salad. For entrées, the menu showcases wild mushroom risotto, lobster “cassoulet,” and salmon with charred artichoke & lobster emulsion, accompanied by shared sides for the table. End the meal on a sweet note by nibbling on delectable desserts such a chocolate mousse, cheesecake, or an apple pie sundae. For kiddos, there’s a children’s menu featuring chicken tenders, grilled cheese, penne pasta with tomato or butter sauce, brownie sundae, and chocolate-dipped vanilla ice cream pop. With spectacular views of the famed ice-skating rink at Rockefeller Center, there’s a lot to love about this restaurant. Hours: 7:30am to 10pm. Price: Adult menu: $59 per person; Children’s menu (ages 9 and under): à la carte, $7 to $17. Location: 20 West 50th Street. 212-332-7620. rockcentercafe.com

Celebrate this sentimental holiday with Rosa Mexicana! The restaurant is hosting “Día de San Valentín” with a four-course prix-fixe menu. Standout dishes include their signature guacamole, flautas de tinga de res (beef tortillas), ceviche de camarones (shrimp), alambre de camarones (grilled shrimp marinated in garlic with rice), budín de pollo (braised chicken with corn tortillas), Rosa Mexicana’s signature enchiladas, and chamorro (braised pork shank with cabbage and corn tortillas). Cap off this lovely night by enjoying pastel de trufa de chocolate Mexicano (chocolate truffle cake). Hours: 4pm to 11:30pm. Price: $49 per person. Location: 61 Columbus Avenue. (212) 977-7700. rosamexicano.com

Brooklyn

This Park Slope mainstay will capture the hearts of vegetarians and meat lovers alike. Besides offering one of the best fried chicken dishes in the City, families can dine on soups, salads, seafood, steaks, chops, burgers, rice based meals, and dishes from the raw bar. If the family is not in love with Blue Ribbon after its hearty meal, then one of these delectable desserts—chocolate Bruno (chocolate cake), strawberry sundae, banana split—is bound to win the family over. For kiddos, Blue Ribbon offers an entrée with two sides, a dessert, and a drink. Little ones can nosh on dishes such as friend chicken, pasta, pizza, salmon, and burgers, along with French fries, quinoa, and mashed potatoes. This kid-friendly hot spot will definitely create a memorable experience that will always and forever be in everyone’s heart. Hours: 5pm to midnight. Price: à la carte, $5 to $75; Children’s menu, $14.50 per person. Location: 280 5th Avenue. 718-840-0404. blueribbonrestaurants.com

This family-friendly Brooklyn gem is whipping up a sentimental three-course meal to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Families can start the lovely night off with a winter citrus & roasted vegetable salad, beet soup, or grilled quail. For the main course, diners can enjoy stellar dishes such as buttermilk fried chicken with cheddar waffles, sea scallops with a saffron broth, clams & marble potatoes, duck meatloaf with truffled brussels sprouts hash & roasted carrots, and linguini with roasted mushrooms, parsnips & ricotta. End the night on a sweet note by indulging on a decadent pecan pie or nibbling on heavenly chocolate custard with whipped cream. An oyster menu is also available. This unforgettable experience will definitely have families falling in love with Buttermilk. Hours: 5pm to 10pm. Price: $90 per person. Location: 524 Court Street. 718-852-8490. buttermilkchannelnyc.com

Shower the family with love at this beloved pizzeria. Here, the pizza emerges from a wood-burning oven topped with your favorite traditional toppings, including homemade mozzarella, or the eatery’s unique combinations just before hitting your table. For non-pizza lovers, La Villa offers an extensive menu featuring a variety of salads, calzones, sandwiches, wraps, pastas, seafood, and chicken dishes. Save room for some yummy desserts such as chocolate truffle cake, red velvet cake, tiramisu, and raspberry almond cake. After this wonderful meal, the whole family will be longing to come back! Hours: 11am to 10:30pm. Price: à la carte, $8 to $25. Location: 261 5th Ave. (718) 499-9888. lavillapizzeria.com

This charming neighborhood standby is making Valentine’s Day a family affair. The kid-friendly restaurant is celebrating love all night long with a three-course prix-fixe menu. Families can start the night off with either a Caesar salad, chicken liver mousse with cherry mostarda & toast points, or sake-cured fluke with yuzu kosho aioli and rice pearls. For the entrée, diners can enjoy braised oxtail, wild-stripped bass with bok choy & fingerling potatoes, or steak with mushrooms & potato purée. End this lovely night with a scrumptious chocolate tart, olive oil cake, or a cheese plate. There’s also a children’s menu available showcasing grilled cheese, egg noodles with broccoli, and hot dogs. For those who want to kick their dining experience up a notch with a little flair from Cupid, there’s an optional wine pairing and bouquet! Hours: 5:30pm to 11pm. Price: Adult menu: $65 per person; Children’s menu: $8 per entrée. Location: 1108 Cortelyou Road. 718-287-3101. thefarmonadderley.com