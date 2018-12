10 Hot Holiday Maternity Fashion Picks

Tis the season for festive holiday soirees. For pregnant mamas, that means it’s time to start shopping for stylish holiday maternity fashion picks. Thankfully, the market is full of cute, cozy, and chic options for pregnancy style. From luxe velvet to seasonal plaids to warm and fuzzy sweater dresses, we’ve got you covered for any type of social gathering this holiday season!

10 Holiday Maternity Fashion Looks We Love: