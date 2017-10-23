10 Hauntingly Fun Events To Enjoy With Your Family This Weekend
Enjoy a happy Hallo-weekend full of family fun!
-
Halloween Pumpkin Flotilla In Central Park
Head to Central Park for a costume parade, pumpkin carving demos, spooky stories with Story Laurie, and a pumpkin flotilla on the Harlem Meer.
Photo: centralparknyc.org
-
Halloween Kidz Karnival At Pier 26 In Hudson River Park
Hudson River Park is hosting its wickedly wild Halloween Kidz Karnival this Sunday! Dress in costume for arts and crafts, face and pumpkin painting, rides, cotton candy, and more. Also, the Story Pirates will put on a Halloween-themed improv show that’s sure to thrill.
Photo: Downtown Express
-
Children's Fall Festival At Queens County Farm Museum
Spend the Sunday before Halloween at the Queens County Farm Museum’s Children’s Fall Festival. The afternoon will feature games, bounce houses, the ConEdison Ecology booth, pig races, live country music, a Haunted House, pony and hay rides, and much more. All are encouraged to come dressed in costume!
Photo: queensfarm.org
-
Haunted High Line Halloween At The High Line
Learn all about the history of the West Side of Manhattan during this free celebration at the High Line. Listen to historic tales about the meatpacking district with the Meatpacker Ghost, and enjoy face painting, a scavenger hunt, dancing, and live music! Reservations are required. This event will take place rain or shine.
Photo: thehighline.org
-
Ghouls & Gourds 2017 At Brooklyn Botanic Garden
This year’s Ghouls & Gourds festival at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden will be one for the books. Festivities will include games, arts and crafts, live musical performances, Author Avenue, featuring signings and readings by local children’s authors and illustrators, and, of course, the annual Halloween costume parade for all ages, featuring giant puppets and massive drums.
Photo: bbg.org
-
Halloween Celebration At AMNH
Come out and see your kid’s favorite cartoon characters at the American Museum of Natural History for a Halloween celebration. The museum will be opening their popular halls for trick-or-treating and arts and crafts. They will also have live performances so you can jam out while eating your candy. Past cartoon characters have included Curious George, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and Peter Rabbit.
Photo: amnh.org
-
Joanie Leeds And The Nightlights At Symphony Space
Child-favorite Joanie Leeds and The Nightlights are set to perform a special Halloween show at Symphony Space. Joanie and her group will be singing their classic, catchy tunes in costume, and want the audience to wear their costumes, too! Bring the family and sing along to the catchy rock melodies.
Photo: symphonyspace.org
-
"Holiday Express: Toys And Trains From The Jerni Collection" At New York Historical Society
Step into a magical wonderland at the New-York Historical Society Museum. Gaze upon hundreds of toy trains, figurines, and miniature models from the Jerni Collection in the immersive exhibition. This exhibition is fun and exciting for children and adults alike.
Photo: nyhistory.org
-
Big Apple Circus At Lincoln Center
Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Big Apple Circus. Laugh and be amazed by the best circus performances in the city. Enjoy acts like Nik "The King of the High Wire" Wallenda and everyone's favorite clown, Grandma. Don't miss out on this show full of thrills, daredevil acts, and fun for the whole family.
Photo: bigapplecircus.com
-
LC Trick-Or-Treat At Lincoln Center
Spend the day celebrating Halloween in the plazas of the Lincoln Center. Enjoy candy, costumes, scary stories, and much more. There will even be a Scavenger Haunt with LC Kids and a screening of "Monster House." Get into the Halloween spirit the the Lincoln Center!
Photo: lincolncenter.org