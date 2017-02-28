10 Great Things To Do In NYC This March
“The Lightning Thief” at Tribeca PAC + Macy’s Flower Show + “PAW Patrol LIVE!” at MSG
-
Nihon Buyo Dance For Kids & Families At The Japan Society
MARCH 5
Join the Japan Society for their special program, Nihon Buyo Dance for Kids & Families, which is specifically for kids and offered by the the Geimaru-za Nihon Buyo Troupe. Kids will be introduced to the Japanese traditional dance nihon buyo, which is a kabuki technique-based dance. You may also enjoy the performances of "Ayatsuri Sanbaso" ("Puppet Sanbaso"), "Oshukubai" ("The Nightingale in the Plum Tree"), and excerpts from "Shunkashuto" ("Four Seasons").
Photo: japansociety.org
-
Camp Fairs All Over New York City
What is your child doing this summer? New York Family’s Camp Fairs, presented in partnership with the American Camp Association, New York & New Jersey, are your best resource to find the right camp for your child. The most sought after camps fill up fast. So our March Camp Fairs—the largest in the city—are your first and best opportunity to ensure that you’ll be able to reserve a place at the camp you want most. Check us out on March 5 in Park Slope, March 12 in Cobble Hill, March 25 on the UES, and March 26 on the UWS!
-
The Associates Committee of the Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering's 26th Annual Bunny Hop
MARCH 7
It’s time for the long awaited, 26th annual Bunny Hop! Hosted by the Associates Committee of the Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering, this charity event welcomes families to take part in fun activities and entertainment for an amazing cause. Kids and adults can enjoy a delightful evening packed with events including magic shows, a petting zoo, balloon art, special performances, costumed characters and much more! Enjoy the night with your children, while raising funds for the MSK Pediatric Cancer Department.
Photo: strollerinthecity.com
-
Step Afrika! at Lincoln Center
MARCH 11
Stomp your feet to the beat of the drum and be carried away to another country at this rhythmic dance experience presented by LC Kids. “Step Afrika” incorporates a rich tradition derived from South African foot dances, such as gumboot. Join “Step Africa” in honoring this traditional form of stepping that was originally conceived by miners in South Africa as a form of protest. This lively performance will have families on their feet enjoying the infectious dance, drum, and spirit. Don’t miss out on a unique, ethnic, and interactive dance celebration!
Photo: family.lincolncenter.org
-
A Grateful Purim Party At Brooklyn Bowl
MARCH 12
The Rock and Roll Playhouse and Brooklyn Bowl will celebrate one of the most festive Jewish holidays with the first-ever Grateful Purim Family Concert. The celebration will begin with a unique and interactive musical retelling of the Book of Esther led by Rabbi Dan followed by performances by special guests and of course a rockin’ family costume contest and bowling!
Photo: brooklynbowl.com
-
"Cinderella" Ballet At Schimmel Center
MARCH 12
Cinderella is slipping off her glass slippers and replacing them with ballet slippers in this refreshing, up-beat take on Disney’s 1950’s animated musical film, “Cinderella.” Presented by the New York Theater Ballet, this unforgettable love story is a stage pleaser that will captivate boys and girl of all ages. Of course, older viewers will enjoy reliving the magic, too! Donald Mahler’s inventive choreography, along with graceful dancing and the colorful portrayal of well recognized characters will leave you in awe. Wishes really do come true in this enchanting tale.
Photo: schimmelcenter.org
-
"The Peter Pan Experience" At BAM
MARCH 18-26
What if you are a grown up adult in Neverland? Come enjoy a story about five adult strangers finding back all the joys of childhood, including all your favorite toys that you used to play with and music you used to love and dance to. Dutch children's theater company Het Laagland presents "The Peter Pan Experience," where you will explore the invisible magic of Peter Pan and fly high with the boy of make-believe.
Photo: bam.org
-
"The Lightning Thief" At Tribeca PAC
MARCH 19
In this spectacular edition of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians story The Lighting Thief, children can follow the epic journey of Percy Jackson as he goes on a 10-day mission to retrieve Zeus’s lightening bolt. After being kicked out of boarding school, he is labeled as the prime suspect, but vows to catch the thief and solve the mystery while learning more about himself along the way. Children will be on the edge of their seats as Percy’s world is brought to life in an action-packed theatrical adventure.
Photo: tribecapac.org
-
Macy's Flower Show
MARCH 19-APRIL 2
Spring is here, and NYC is in full bloom. What better way to welcome spring than by stopping by Macy’s Department Store to view their iconic annual Flower Show? Bring the whole family and open your senses to an amazing experience. See the stunning blossoms and extravagant, colorful displays while enjoying entrancing aromas as you walk through hundreds of gorgeous flower arrangements contributed from gardens all over the country. Plus, there will be special events throughout the show including live music, kid-friendly activities, and seminars. Families have two weeks to check out this vibrant event!
Photo: social.macys.com
-
"PAW Patrol Live!" At Madison Square Garden
MARCH 23-26
Kids can become a part of the PAW Patrol Cheer Team and participate in one of the PAW Patrol’s many adventures at “PAW Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue!” Join Ryder and the pups, Rocky, Marshall, Chase, Rubble, and the rest of the gang on their action-packed adventure as they rescue missing Mayor Goodway. With lively music, special effects, traditional theatrical scenery along with a high tech video wall, families will watch in amazement as these pups come to life. Kids will love being transported to popular locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay.
Photo: theateratmsg.com