10 Great Lunchboxes For Back-To-School 2018
It’s time to head back-to-school! Make sure your child’s lunch stays fresh with any of these 10 great lunchboxes for fall 2018
As hard as it is to bid summer adieu, with fall comes all the fun of back-to-school shopping! Whether they’re just starting preschool or they’re off to middle school, your young students will need a super cool lunchbox to hold all their keep their lunch and snacks fresh! We’ve taken on the difficult task of shopping the for hottest lunchboxes in the game that you can choose which of these 10 great lunchboxes is best for your kiddo!
10 Great Lunchboxes We Love:
Crate & kids Sesame Street Friends Lunchbox
Crate & kids Sesame Street Friends Lunchbox, $22, crateandbarrel.com
Yoobi Flamingo Lunch Bag
Yoobi Flamingo Lunch Bag, $12.99, yoobi.com
Burton Lunch Sack
Burton Lunch Sack, Never Ending Story, $15.96, burton.com
J.Crew Kids' Robot Lunchbox
J.Crew Kids’ Robot Lunchbox, $29.50, jcrew.com
Cheeky Kids Go Insulated Lunch Bag, Space
Cheeky Kids Go Insulated Lunch Bag, Space, $9.99, cheekyhome.com
Garent Hill Eco Lunch Pack
Garent Hill Eco Lunch Pack, Alpaca, garnethill.com
United By Blue Kids' Printed Meader Lunchbox
United By Blue Kids’ Printed Meader Lunchbox, Navy, unitedbyblue.com
PBteen Hello Kitty Classic Lunch Bag
PBteen Hello Kitty Classic Lunch Bag, $9.99, pbteen.com
Kipling Graham Printed Lunch Bag
Kipling Graham Printed Lunch Bag, $59, kipling-usa.com
Paperchase Shell Yeah Seahorse Lunch Bag
Paperchase Shell Yeah Seahorse Lunch Bag, $16, paperchase-usa.com