10 Great Family Events To Enjoy This Weekend

“Elf The Musical” At The Theater At Madison Square Garden

“Elf The Musical” comes to the Theater at Madison Square Garden this week! Based on the beloved Christmastime movie, “Elf” tells the story of Buddy, an orphaned child who crawls into Santa’s bag and is raised among Santa’s elves in the North Pole. The musical picks up when Buddy returns to New York City to discover his true identity while trying to instill Christmas spirit into jaded New Yorkers. This family-friendly show will help you and your loved ones transition into the holiday season and share some laughs.



Photo: msg.com