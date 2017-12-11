10 Great Family Events To Enjoy This Weekend
-
Reading Of “Twas The Night Before Christmas” At The Church Of The Intercession
Bring the family to listen to Joy Reid read “A Visit from Saint Nicholas,” the cherished holiday poem by Clement Clarke Moore. Before heading to a festive reception, families can join a lantern procession led by “St. Nicholas” and view the laying of a wreath on Moore’s tomb at Trinity Church Cemetery & Mausoleum. This holiday reading, which is New York’s oldest Christmas tradition, is sure to create wonderful memories for all.
Photo: intercessionnyc.org
-
Central Park Christmas Bird Count
Calling all budding birdwatchers and naturalists! Here’s your chance to help conservation researchers keep track of different bird populations in Central Park, which is home to more than 250 bird species. With your assistance, checklists submitted will help researchers learn about the birds’ health and how to best protect them.
Photo: cdn.audubon.org
-
44th Annual Merry Tuba Christmas In Rockefeller Center
It’s time to enjoy some Christmas carols at Rockefeller Center. Hundreds of tenor and bass tuba players will gather at The Rink at Rockefeller Center to play your favorite holiday tunes. Bring the entire family!
Photo: rockefellercenter.com
-
Unsilent Night In Washington Square Park
Bring your boom box or portable speakers to participate in Unsilent Night, the one-of-a-kind music parade that runs from Washington Square Park to Tompkins Square Park. Each participant will play one of four original tracks by composer and organizer Phil Kline that, when played together, create an original “sound sculpture.” Kline, who has been leading the event in multiple cities annually for the past 26 years, will also be handing out a limited number of vintage boom boxes, cassettes, and CDs prior to the start of the event. Participants should arrive at the park by 5:45pm.
Photo: timeout.com
-
“Elf The Musical” At The Theater At Madison Square Garden
“Elf The Musical” comes to the Theater at Madison Square Garden this week! Based on the beloved Christmastime movie, “Elf” tells the story of Buddy, an orphaned child who crawls into Santa’s bag and is raised among Santa’s elves in the North Pole. The musical picks up when Buddy returns to New York City to discover his true identity while trying to instill Christmas spirit into jaded New Yorkers. This family-friendly show will help you and your loved ones transition into the holiday season and share some laughs.
Photo: msg.com
-
Mister G At The Jewish Museum
Ben Gundersheimer, or “Mister G,” is an acclaimed children’s musician known for his high energy and interactive performances. His Hanukkah concert includes a range of music genres including bluegrass, bossa nova, funk, and folk. Join him for his show at The Jewish Museum on December 12 for catchy tunes any age will enjoy.
Photo: thejewishmuseum.org
-
Billy Kelly At Symphony Space
The highly acclaimed children’s performer Billy Kelly is stopping by Symphony Space on December 16. His humor and catchy songs about everything from cardboard boxes to sock monkeys will have children laughing for days. The show is accommodating for children with autism or sensory sensitivities.
Photo: symphonyspace.org
-
Santa's Corner In Bryant Park
Take advantage of this free Santa Photo-op! Santa will be stationed in his corner of Bryant Park’s Winter Village at 1pm everyday from December 16-23. Get your kids, friends, and family together for a pic will jolly ole’ Saint Nick!
Photo: bryantpark.org
-
Carnival Of The Animals At The Miller Theatre At Columbia University
Performing the classic suite by Camille Saint-Saëns is New York’s best musicians and puppeteers. The puppet musical, performed at Columbia University’s Miller Theatre, will enlighten young children as well as adults who recognize the story.
Photo: millertheatre.com
-
Glow-In-The-Dark Chanukkah Dinner At 92Y
Celebrate Chanukah a different way this Hanukah holiday season on December 15. Head over to the 92nd Street Y for a glow in the dark Chanukah dinner. Enjoy music, glow sticks, latke, and lighting the menorah. Experience a magical evening with a magical community.
Photo: 92y.org