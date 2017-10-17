10 Great Events To Take Your Children To This Weekend
From Enchanted Wave Hill Weekend to Ickyfest, and everything in between.
Enchanted Wave Hill Weekend At Wave Hill
Enjoy the magic of autumn during this special weekend event at Wave Hill. Create fairy houses and leaf crowns with your little ones and catch a special concert by Terry McCann and Stephen Gara during this enchanted seasonal celebration.
Photo: wavehill.org
27th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade In Tompkins Square Park
Does your doggy love dressing up for Halloween? If so, enter your pooch in the Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade! The doggies who strut the most creative costumes before the judges will walk away with almost a thousand dollars in prizes. Be sure to wear a costume too! There’s a parade following the announcement of “Best in Show” that is sure to get you in the howl-o-ween spirit!
Photo: tompkinssquaredogrun.com
Icky Fest At Brooklyn Children's Museum
The annual Icky Fest returns to the Brooklyn Children’s Museum with hopes of educating kids on all things considered yucky. Whether it’s making sticky goo or meeting creepy crawly worms, cockroaches, and beetles, your little scientist is sure to get their hands dirty during this fun learning experience.
Photo: brooklynkids.org
Dia De Los Muertos At El Museo Del Barrio
Celebrate the Day of the Dead this year at El Museo Del Barrio! This annual Super Sábado event, which honors family members and friends who have passed away, includes art-making workshops, face painting for ages 12 and under, a musical procession beginning in Central Park, storytelling, and a concert by the Mariachi Academy of New York.
Photo: elmuseo.org
The Gravesend Inn Haunted Hotel At The Voorhees Theatre
The Graveside Inn returns to Brooklyn as a crowd favorite. Ages 10 and up are sure to enjoy this spooky haunted house. The high-tech special effects of this annual Halloween attraction will leave you thrilled and impressed!
Photo: citytechtheatreworks.org
8th Annual Taste Of The Seaport At South Street Seaport
Come celebrate all the food and drinks Downtown New York City has to offer at South Street Seaport’s Annual “Taste of The Seaport.” The festival will feature music, activities, and food and drink from more that 40 vendors. Earnings from ticket sales will go toward arts and enrichment programs at two public elementary schools.
Photo: tasteoftheseaport.org
Giant Pumpkin Weekend At New York Botanical Garden
New York Botanical Garden will be home to some of the “greatest pumpkins” that even Charlie Brown would be impressed on October 21-22. These larger than life garden fruits, some weighing over a ton, will be available for preview as well as their gardeners, who will be answering questions related to the growing process.
Photo: nybg.org
One More Bite: A Family Food Festival At The Green Building
Getting kids to try new foods has never been this fun! At the One More Bite: Family Food Festival, children get a passbook that gets stamped every time they try a new food and watch how it’s made. Once the passbook is full, they are able to pick out a treat from a Peapod truck. Bring your picky eaters and watch them discover a taste for different foods.
Photo: eventbrite.com
Lisa Loeb Family Concert At The Jewish Museum
Mother of two and popular family singer-songwriter, Lisa Loeb, will be performing all of her hits at The Jewish Museum. The family concert will entertain both children and parents alike!
Photo: thejewishmuseum.org
Halloween Murder Mystery At Mount Vernon Hotel Museum
Based loosely on a skeleton found in Mount Vernon Hotel Museum, the Murder Mystery will allow game players to explore the museum in an effort to solve the case of who was murdered, and by whom. Guests can come alone or play with friends and family in teams. Advance ticket purchase required.
Photo: mvhm.org