10 Great Events To Take Your Children To This Weekend

27th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade In Tompkins Square Park

Does your doggy love dressing up for Halloween? If so, enter your pooch in the Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade! The doggies who strut the most creative costumes before the judges will walk away with almost a thousand dollars in prizes. Be sure to wear a costume too! There’s a parade following the announcement of “Best in Show” that is sure to get you in the howl-o-ween spirit!



Photo: tompkinssquaredogrun.com