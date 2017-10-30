10 Great Events For Families This Weekend
Every event that you and your family can enjoy together this weekend.
-
Canstruction 2017 At Brookfield Place
Check out some awesome art and contribute to a great cause at Canstruction! Engineers, architects, students, and civilians compete to see who can build the biggest and coolest structures out of unopened cans of food. After the winners are crowned, all the food is donated to City Harvest to help feed NYC’s hungry. Previous years’ winners include a Bat-Signal—with an illuminated sky—and a bull charging out of a wall. Last year’s winner used 9,000 cans! Visitors are encouraged to donate at least one can of quality food in lieu of an admission fee.
Photo: artsbrookfield.com
-
World Culture Festival: Journeys At The Metropolitan Museum Of Art
Learn about different world cultures at the Metropolitan Museum of Art this Saturday! During the museum’s World Culture Festival, all ages can listen to stories, watch live performances, and participate in artist-led workshops inspired by global stories. Festivities include an operatic retelling of “The Odyssey” by the Young People’s Chorus of New York City, an abhang poetry performance from Hindustani classical vocalist Samarth Nagarkar, a fried rice cooking demo with Chef Brian Tatsukawa, and more.
Photo: metmuseum.org
-
Play Fair At The Javits Center
Bring your kids to the ultimate playtime extravaganza at Play Fair NYC at the Jacob. K. Javits Convention Center. This annual fun-filled event gathers more than 40 exhibitors including LEGO, Leap Frog, Hasbro, Nickelodeon, Toys ‘R’ US, and more. Play Fair NYC features hands-on exhibits, amazing displays, and dozens of toys and entertainment brands. It’s an immersive experience for families, kids, and the kids-at-heart that celebrates all things play. Families can take home their favorite toys and even get a sneak peek at exclusive new toys that will be hitting toy stores this holiday season.
Photo: playfairny.com
-
Timbalooloo At National Sawdust
Oran Etkin is an acclaimed clarinetist and composer who has been renowned all over the world. Etkin invented the teaching method of Timbalooloo based on young children’s intuitive learning abilities, especially evident in their learning of languages at an early age. This Saturday, Etkin will lead a Timbalooloo class at National Sawdust in Brooklyn.
Photo: nationalsawdust.org
-
Laurie Berkner Reading And Open Studio At The Guggenheim Museum
This Saturday, celebrate the release of kindie superstar Laurie Berkner’s new children’s book Pillowland at The Guggenheim! Prior to the reading of Pillowland, Berkner will perform several of her hit songs. And afterwards, fans can line up to get their copy of the book signed by the author. Plus stick around to create an art project inspired by the book’s illustrator Camille Garoche.
Photo: ny.guggenheim.org
-
JoJo And The Pinecones At BAM
This isn’t your typical boring jazz music. JoJo and the Pinecones bring a youthful “pop” to the jazz genre, with their family-friendly concerts. The concert at BAM is specifically intended for children to enjoy.
Photo: bam.org
-
Future Hits At Symphony Space
An educational rock band…for kids? Thats right, Future Hits is the kid-friendly rock band that teaches language skills through their music. Matt Baron and his band have created over 70 songs since 2011. Bring your kids and hear them play live at Symphony Space.
Photo: symphonyspace.org
-
Nobuntu At Lincoln Center
Come enjoy the traditional Zimbabwean music mixed with Afro jazz and gospel at Lincoln Center. The acclaimed all-girl acappella group Nobuntu will entertain both parents and children alike. This free performance will be held at the David Rubenstein Atrium in Lincoln Center.
Photo: lincolncenter.org
-
American Slavery Project: Unheard Voices At New-York Historical Society
With the help of 17 writers, the American Slavery Project gives voice to the 419 men, women, and children who were slaves buried in Lower Manhattan’s African Burial Ground. Unheard Voices is a monologue play meant to depict the life that the African American people in 17th and 18th century New York lived. The event is free with museum admission.
Photo: nyhistory.org
-
Petra And The Wolf On Stage At Kingsborough
Inspired by the Prokofiev classic “Peter and The Wolf,” the play “Petra and The Wolf” features large puppets, live music, and lots of fun. Petra, granddaughter of Peter, must fight off a dangerous wolf when he threatens her and her friends. Come watch the delightful show and meet the cast after!
Photo: onstageatkingsborough.org