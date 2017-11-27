10 Great Events To Enjoy With The Family This Weekend
Celebrate the first weekend of the holiday season at some of these festive local events!
-
Luminaries At Brookfield Place
Start a new holiday tradition and head to Brookfield Place for a spectacular light show featuring 647 mesmerizing 3-D lights that illuminate Brookfield’s Winter Garden and transform it into a twinkling sensation. There will be Three Wishing Stations where families can send a wish onto the canopy of colored lanterns above. For every wish that is created this holiday season, Brookfield will donate up to $25,000 to the Grammy Museum to support their music education programs.
Photo: artsbrookfield.com
-
Tree Lighting Skate-Tacular In Bryant Park
Tree lighting season has commenced! Start the season by heading over to Bryant Park on December 1 for the annual Tree Lighting Skate-tacular! This year’s event will be narrated by “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Jane Krakowski. It will also feature Olympic and World Champion skaters including Meryl Davis and Charlie White. Ice skating for all will follow the event.
Photo: bryantpark.org
-
Jason Bishop: Believe In Magic At New Victory Theater
Get ready for the bet magic show in the city! Starting December 1, come to the New Victory Theater for Jason Bishop’s show “Believe in Magic.” Bishop brings his show back by popular demand after its sold-out run last year. Enjoy all the magic tricks from the last show plus some specific for the New Victory Theater. His disappearance and reappearance act is sure to make even the most skeptic person a believer!
Photo: newvictory.com
-
Wintercon 2017 At Resorts World Casino
Whether you’ve dreamed of showing off your inner superhero or would simply like a more intimate setting in which to meet your favorite stars, authors, and comic book celebrities, then make sure you attend this year’s Wintercon! With an artist alley, costume contests, kid events and even an after-party, this three-day event is sure to brighten up your holiday season!
Photo: nywintercon.com
-
Duke Otherwise At Lincoln Center
Get ready to dance and sing along on December 2. Come out to the Lincoln Center to see Duke Otherwise at the David Rubenstein Atrium. Listen to the imaginative and hilarious song of Duke. See if you can match his tap dancing moves or guitar playing as you sing along to every song!
Photo: lincolncenter.org
-
“Seven In One Blow, Or The Brave Little Kid” At The Axis Theater
This rendition of “Seven in One Blow, or the Brave Little Kid” is the perfect holiday show for your family. Written and directed by Randy Sharp, this interactive play is sure to spread festive cheer throughout your household.
Photo: axiscompany.org
-
Holiday Tree Lighting At New York Botanical Garden
Join the New York Botanical Garden for its annual Holiday Tree Lighting! The lighting will feature special guests and more. While there, be sure to check out the Garden’s Holiday Train Show.
Photo: nybg.org
-
Winter Family Fair At The Morgan Library & Museum
Celebrate the winter season with the Winter Family Fair at the Morgan Library & Museum, with a theme based on the classic holiday play, “A Christmas Carol.” The whole family can enjoy musicians, street vendors, craft workshops, and museum experiences. You and your child can even collaborate on a special holiday craft; the fun is never ending!
Photo: themorgan.org
-
“From The Mixed Up Files Of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler” At Queens Theatre
Head to the Queens Theatre to see an enchanting musical based right at the Met on December 3. Follow Claudia and Jamie in “From the Mixed Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler“ as they experience an adventure like no other in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This musical is sure to grip audiences of all ages.
Photo: queenstheatre.org
-
The Hypocrites: Pirates Of Penzance At NYU Skirball Center Of Performing Arts
Dive in matey and join the zany beach party with loving loopy pirates as The Hypocrites Theater Company presents “Pirates of Penzance” at NYU Skirball Center of the Performing Arts. This immersive show allows families and their children to participate in the action by throwing some beach balls in the air or dance and sing along with a cast jolly pirates. Parents can even grab a drink at the well-stocked Tiki Bar while they enjoy this joyous postmodern musical adaptation of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Pirates of Penzance.”
Photo: nyuskirball.org