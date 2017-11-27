10 Great Events To Enjoy With The Family This Weekend

The Hypocrites: Pirates Of Penzance At NYU Skirball Center Of Performing Arts

Dive in matey and join the zany beach party with loving loopy pirates as The Hypocrites Theater Company presents “Pirates of Penzance” at NYU Skirball Center of the Performing Arts. This immersive show allows families and their children to participate in the action by throwing some beach balls in the air or dance and sing along with a cast jolly pirates. Parents can even grab a drink at the well-stocked Tiki Bar while they enjoy this joyous postmodern musical adaptation of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Pirates of Penzance.”



Photo: nyuskirball.org