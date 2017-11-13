10 Fun Family Events To Enjoy This Weekend

“Downton Abbey: The Exhibition”

The popular British Family is coming to New York City–well, their clothes are. Visit the Downton Abbey Exhibit this winter before it’s too late! The beloved television show about wealth, history, and culture, is bringing their favorite pieces from the show to the exhibit for viewers and fans to see in person. The exhibit is available November 18-January 31. Check out their website for tickets.



Photo: downtonexhibition.com