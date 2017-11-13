10 Fun Family Events To Enjoy This Weekend
Some of our favorite events are happening this weekend, and your little ones will love them!
16th Annual Holiday Train Show At Grand Central Terminal
The annual holiday train show is back! This enchanting railroad exhibition showcases a 34-foot-long “O gauge” model train layout with the Metro North, New York Central, and subway trains departing from a mini replica of the famous Grand Central Terminal. The annual train show is sure to captivate the entire family this holiday season. All aboard!
Photo: grandcentralterminal.com
Elizabeth Mitchell And You Are My Flower At Symphony Space
Guitarist and folk-rocker Elizabeth Mitchell and her family band create gentle, heartfelt music that transfixes audiences of all ages with homespun renditions of great songs by musical greats Woody Guthrie, Bob Marley, The Velvet Underground, Vashti Bunyan, Gillian Welch, and more.
Photo: Jana Leon
Harvest Weekend At Wave Hill
Bring you family and friends to Harvest Weekend at Wave Hill! The family and community event will feature activities like family art projects, a pumpkin pie workshop, garden walks and a gallery tour, which families can take part in while enjoying beautiful Thanksgiving decorations. You can also shop for hand-crafted artisan caramels from Ruby Lu Confections and seasonal jams from Josephine’s Feast Preserves.
Photo: wavehill.org
The FunkeyMonkeys At The Jewish Museum
This Sunday the Jewish Museum will host The FunkeyMonkeys in concert! The quartet will perform songs from their hit albums including “Mustache“ and “Sing Dance and Underpants.” Plus audience members can join the band in a sing-a-long segment during which the group will take song requests. Recommended for ages 2-6.
Photo: thejewishmuseum.org
RÍ RÁ Children's Festival Of Literature At The Irish Arts Center
Join the Irish Arts Center for its third annual Rí Rá Children’s Festival of Literature! The fest will celebrate the city’s best Irish children’s authors and illustrators with hands-on arts and crafts and readings. This year’s participants include Steve Light, Sarah Webb, Steve McCarthy, and Niamh Sharkey. This event is recommended for ages 4-8, but all are welcome.
Photo: irishartscenter.org
Lead Belly, Brooklyn At Brooklyn Music School
Come out to the Brooklyn Music School on November 17 for a special celebration of Lead Belly’s Legacy. See Dan Zanes, Pauline Jean, and Claudia Eliaza perform popular Lead Belly songs. you may even have a chance to be in a music video for Dan Zane’s song “Rock Island Line.”
Photo: eventbrite.com
“Velveteen Rabbit, Reborn” At TriBeCa PAC
Come and see Tribeca Performing Arts Center retell the classic story of “Velveteen Rabbit.” This musical show follows a toy rabbit as love, and magic, help turn him real. The show will be on November 18 at 1:30pm. Be sure to reserve your tickets!
Photo: tribecapac.org
“A Billion Nights On Earth” At BAM
In a theatrical version of pop-up books comes “A Billion Nights on Earth.” The play follows real life father and son as they travel through different dimensions in their effort to make it home. Showing at Brooklyn Academy of Music on Saturday November 18 at 2pm. Make sure to get your tickets now!
Photo: bam.org
“Downton Abbey: The Exhibition”
The popular British Family is coming to New York City–well, their clothes are. Visit the Downton Abbey Exhibit this winter before it’s too late! The beloved television show about wealth, history, and culture, is bringing their favorite pieces from the show to the exhibit for viewers and fans to see in person. The exhibit is available November 18-January 31. Check out their website for tickets.
Photo: downtonexhibition.com
“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” Screening With Chita Rivera At The United Palace
Childhood favorite “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” is coming to Untied Palace for a screening–but that’s not all! The screening will feature a pre-show event featuring a Q&A from Chita Rivera (actress, singer, and dancer), a performance by the Broadway Performing Arts Center, and an opportunity to take pictures with an exact replica of the car from the movie. Don’t miss this movie and extras event!
Photo: unitedpalace.org