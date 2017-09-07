10 Free Family Events To Enjoy This Weekend! (September 8-10)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Sunday, October 22

Julia Oldham: How to Escape a Black Hole

Various times

BRIC House, Brooklyn

All Ages

Families can voyage into the galaxy to learn about black holes, a natural phenomenon, at the BRIC House. This video installation is hosted by Julia Oldham as she appears as a giant floating head guiding audiences of all ages on a meditative journey into outer space.

Friday, September 8-Sunday, September 10

“Before the Sun and Moon”

7:30pm

Cathedral of St. John the Divine

All Ages

Families can enjoy watching a free show from the Mettawee River Theatre Company as they present “Before the Sun and Moon,” a Korean folktale at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine. For the past 35 years, the Mettawee River Theatre Company has performed family-friendly productions based on myths, folktales, and legends from diverse cultures in New York City parks and public lawns in the New England area.

Friday, September 8

Special Teen Night: DJ Workshop

4-7pm

6 River Terrace

Ages 13 and up

Teens can spin turntables and try their hand as DJs at 6 River Terrace. This free hands-on workshop and performance gives teens a chance to learn the fundamentals so that they can become cool DJs.

Family Fridays: “Picking Points A-Plenty” with Nat Stahl

6:30-8pm

National Museum of Mathematics

All Ages

Family Fridays are back at MoMath. These weekly events are designed to bring families together with a variety of fun free mathematical activities used to promote an interest and enthusiasm for math in both kids and adults. This week, MoMath presents “Picking Points A-Plenty” with Nat Stahl, where kids and parents can create shapes using rubber bands and peg boards, learn about distance and area of an array of shapes, and discover the connections between boundaries and interiors. Pre-registration is required.

Through Sunday, October 1

10th Annual Governors Island Art Fair

11am-6pm

Governors Island

All Ages

Be sure to visit Governors Island this fall on Saturdays and Sundays for their 10th annual Art Fair. The Art Fair will feature a variety of artwork from artists in New York, as well as all over the United States and international artists from around the world. The artists that are featured in this fair are hand picked by 4 Heads, a non-profit art organization that provides opportunities for artists and supporting artists to showcase their work to the public.

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY WEEKEND PLANNER A can’t-miss roundup of our favorite kid-friendly events and activities happening in New York City every weekend. Weekly Scoop See Sample Weekend Planner See Sample New York Family Partners See Sample New York Family Baby See Sample New York Family Sports See Sample New York Family Camps See Sample New York Family Education See Sample New York Family Mitzvah See Sample Submit Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.

Saturday, September 9

New York Bike Jumble

10am-4pm

Old Stone House, Brooklyn

All Ages

Back-to-school bikers will be in heaven at the New York Bike Jumble’s Park Slope event. Stop in for bargains on replacement parts, as well as sales on new and used bicycles! Your kids will love the exercise, and you’ll love the great deals.

Go Fish! with Dan Zanes & Friends

10am-2pm

Wagner Park

All Ages

Gather in Wagner Park this Saturday for a fishing festival! All ages are welcome to participate in catch-and-release fishing sessions led by master anglers. Visitors can learn about the Hudson River’s marine life and catch their own fish using barbless hooks. The day’s festivities will also include an arts and crafts workshop, a bird-watching class, and a special performance by the great Dan Zanes & Friends. All equipment including rods, reels, bait, and binoculars will be provided.

Mid-Autumn Festival & Open House

11am-3pm

China Institute

All Ages

Join the China Institute for its Mid-Autumn Festival & Open House! Families with children of all ages are invited to make Chinese arts and crafts, taste mooncakes, play traditional Chinese games, and tour the institute’s latest exhibit “Dreams of the Kings: A Jade Suit for Eternity, Treasures of the Han Dynasty from Xuzhou.” Parents can also learn about China Institute’s upcoming fall classes. Advance registration is required.

Sunday, September 10

Ferragosto 2017

12-6pm

Arthur Avenue (between Crescent Avenue and 187th Street), Bronx

All Ages

Ferragosto 2017 on Arthur Avenue is the place to be this Sunday for all things Italiano! This street fair will offer face painting for children, Italian street food, and live performances from Nick Vero, Natalie Pinto, and others.

West Side County Fair

1-6pm

Pier 1 in Riverside Park South

All Ages

What better way is there to spend a Sunday than at a county fair? The West Side County Fair in Riverside Park will include attractions like sideshow performers, carnival rides and games, reptile shows, aerialists, and live music. This year’s performers include House of Yes, Mariti Garrett, and Bette Smith. Plus, be sure to end your day at the fair with cotton candy or another yummy treat! The rain date for this event is Sunday, September 17.