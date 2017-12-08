10 Family-Friendly Events To Enjoy Throughout Hanukkah
Celebrate the season at these great events!
-
Let There Be Light! Menorahs from the Collection of the Lori and David Moore Family
Light up the Hanukkah season like never before. Head over to the Museum at Eldridge Street to see a collection of more menorahs than you can imagine. Started as a tradition to mirror that of Christmas traditions, Lori and David Moore have collected over 150 menorahs over time, some of which will be displayed this Hanukkah season. The wide range of designs featured in the collection will be enough fun for the entire family. This exhibition is from now until January 2, 2018.
Photo: Wall Street Journal
-
Chanukah Celebration in JCC Manhattan
Grab the little ones and head over to JCC Manhattan for a special Hanukkah celebration! Best suited for children ages 4 and under, this celebration explores the festival of lights through music, art, and open play. It's a fun way to teach the little ones about the holidays--free of charge.The event is from 10:30-11:30am.
Photo: JCC Manhattan
-
Mister G Family Concert at The Jewish Museum
Get ready to jump out of your seat on December 17. Head over to the Jewish Museum for a fun Hanukkah concert with Latin Grammy winning artist, Mister G. Best suited for children ages 3-8, this interactive concert will feature holiday music spanning genres from folk and bluegrass to funk and bossa nova. It will also feature music from his Parents Choice Gold award-winning album, The Mitzvah Bus. The concert is free for children ages 18 years and under and $16 for adults.
Photo: DC Action Lab
-
Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel at Children's Museum of Manhattan
What better way is there to celebrate the holiday season than by making your very own dreidel from clay? On December 16-17 at the Children's Museum of Manhattan, learn all about the traditional game, dreidel, from how to play to the history behind the game. Due to limited space, this event requires you to sign-up an hour before the event. CMOM will be hosting the event all day. It'll be enough fun for everyone to enjoy.
Photo: My Jewish Learning
-
Glow-in-the-Dark Chanukah Dinner at 92Y
Turn off the lights and turn on the glow sticks and candles this Hanukkah season with 92Y! On December 15, 92Y is hosting a Glow-in-the-Dark Hanukkah dinner with fun, music, latkes, and lights! Light the menorah with a magical community and sing and experience a fun evening.
Photo: 92Y
-
Light the Candles at Children's Museum of Manhattan
Celebrate Hanukkah with the Children's Museum of Manhattan on December 16! Learn about the Hanukkah traditions and history behind them as you create your very own menorah. Held from 1-2:45pm, participants will also be able to light their menorah. Its fun, tradition and history, and arts & craft jam packed into one event. The little ones will love it!
Photo: PBS
-
The Museum of the City of New York presents Hanukkah Family Day
Explore the Museum of the City of New York for Jewish traditions and history as you celebrate your favorite holiday of the season. On December 24, from 11am-2pm, grab the family and head to the museum for a fun way to learn about culture and history. Enjoy Jewish artifacts and a traditional snack while designing a menorah. Hanukkah may be over by the day of this event but the holiday spirit will not have left yet, so don't miss out!
Photo: The Jewish Museum
-
The Three Bears Holiday Bash Marionette Show
Head to Central Park for a delightful marionette show about the holidays. The Three Bears Holiday Bash centers on a young bear that makes a big mistake during his mother and father's annual Christmas Eve holiday show. Enjoy sing-alongs to songs likes "I Have a Little Dreidel" and "Feliz Navidad," among more holiday favorites. For a special treat, buy a ticket package for December 11 and get the chance to also participate in the "Decorate a Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel" after the show.
Photo: NYC Go
-
Chanukah Candle Lighting at 92nd Street Y
Light the menorah and sing holiday songs and blessings with the 92nd Street Y. They will light the menorah in the lobby on December 12-14 and 18-19 at 4:30pm. Come celebrate with the community! No RSVP is required for this event.
Photo: Social Eyes NYC
-
The Largest Menorah Lighting at Grand Army Plaza
Light the largest menorah in the country this holiday season. On December 12, start the season with a free Kickoff Concert in Grand Army Plaza, starting at 5:30pm. Immediately after, light the menorah on the first night of Hanukkah at 6:30pm while enjoying hot latkes. Come back every night to light the menorah while enjoying live music, hot latkes, and gifts for children.
Photo: Largest Menorah