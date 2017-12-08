10 Family-Friendly Events To Enjoy Throughout Hanukkah

Let There Be Light! Menorahs from the Collection of the Lori and David Moore Family

Light up the Hanukkah season like never before. Head over to the Museum at Eldridge Street to see a collection of more menorahs than you can imagine. Started as a tradition to mirror that of Christmas traditions, Lori and David Moore have collected over 150 menorahs over time, some of which will be displayed this Hanukkah season. The wide range of designs featured in the collection will be enough fun for the entire family. This exhibition is from now until January 2, 2018.



Photo: Wall Street Journal