10 Events For Families To Enjoy Over Christmas Weekend
Have a happy holiday at one of these great events!
-
Christmas Eve Caroling In Washington Square Park
Get into the Christmas spirit with some traditional caroling on the eve of the holiday. In famous Washington Square Park, sing all of your old favorites, led by the Rob Susman Brass Quartet. There will be songbooks given out at the park.
Photo: washingtonsquarenyc.org
-
Christmas Eve Family Bowl At Brooklyn Bowl
Does your family love to bowl? If so, bring the entire family to Brooklyn Bowl on Christmas Eve. Brooklyn Bowl is hosting a fun-filled day of bowling, brunch, and rock-n-roll for the entire clan. The family member who gets the most strikes wins!
Photo: brooklynbowl.com
-
“Hansel And Gretel” At Lincoln Center
The classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale will be brought to life when Richard Jones’s English-language production of Engelbert Humperdinck’s opera "Hansel and Gretel" returns to The Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center. The exquisitely imaginative sets (each act takes place in a different kitchen) and costumes by John Macfarlane are not to be missed. There will be several midweek matinee performances especially for families. "Hansel and Gretel" will run for seven performances during December 18-January 6. Recommended for children ages 8 and up.
Photo: metopera.org
-
Rise And Ride The Holiday Express At New-York Historical Society
This Friday, get up early with your little one to check out the New-York Historical Society’s “Holiday Express” train exhibit! The museum will open at 7:30am for families with children ages 5 and under. Visitors can read train stories and fuel up on coffee and breakfast goodies from the museum’s Parliament Espresso and Coffee Bar.
Photo: nyhistory.org
-
Holiday Cookie Decorating Bonanza For Children At Lenox Avenue Community Center
Check out the Community Center on Lenox Avenue for a Holiday Cookie Decorating Bonanza! Ages 4-12 can frost and decorate holiday-themed sugar cookies, and enjoy a slice of pizza, chips, and a drink. Session one (12-2pm) will be exclusively for ages 4-7, while session two (3-5pm) will be designed for ages 8-12.
Photo: eventbrite.com
-
Ornaments And Other Refrigerator Magnets At Children's Museum Of The Arts
Explore the artwork of ornamentation beyond the Christmas tree as artist Ellen Harvey presents her latest exhibition, Ornaments and Other Refrigerator Magnets at the Children’s Museum of the Arts. This solo exhibition, displayed in the Cynthia C. Wainwright Gallery, features an assortment of her work in addition to the main event, “Ornaments for a Subway,” a rather large art installation where detailed magnetic ornaments are placed over distressed subway posters. Harvey got her inspiration for this piece by simply riding the subway and using her imagination to envision a picturesque train ride.
Photo: cmany.org
-
“New York On Ice: Skating In The City” Exhibit At Museum Of The City Of New York
Ice Skating is one of a New Yorker’s favorite pastime during the winter season. Come to the Museum of the City of New York starting December 20-April 15, 2018 to see exactly how it became what it is today. Trace it from its Dutch and British origins to its current Olympic sport status in vintage photos, posters, lithographs, paintings, and costumes. See the evolution of the sport and art-form known to every New Yorker.
Photo: mcny.org
-
“A Christmas Carol" At DR2 Theater
Head over to DR2 Theater for the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” like you’ve never seen it before. From December 21-23, come see the one man show everyone will be talking about. See one man play 25 unique characters in this interesting performance. It’ll be enough fun for the entire family.
Photo: dickensachristmascarol.org
-
“Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas” At Museum Of The Moving Image
In honor of the 40th Anniversary of the Jim Henson directed television special, The Museum of the Moving image will be having a screening on the show “Emmet Otter’s Jug Band Christmas.” The holiday classic follows Ma Otter and her son Emmet as they enter a talent contest to win money for one another’s Christmas presents. They will also be having live events including the beloved Kermit the frog.
Photo: movingimage.us
-
“Hanna And Her Moonlit Dress” At The Lion Theatre
This interactive musical for children ages 2-8, follows Hanna and her dog and cow friend as they experience an afternoon they’ll never forget. Full of music, messages, and adventure; “Hanna And Her Moonlit Dress” is sure to entertain any child. Join the fun and reserve your tickets today!
Photo: themoonlitdress.com