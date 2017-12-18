10 Events For Families To Enjoy Over Christmas Weekend

“New York On Ice: Skating In The City” Exhibit At Museum Of The City Of New York

Ice Skating is one of a New Yorker’s favorite pastime during the winter season. Come to the Museum of the City of New York starting December 20-April 15, 2018 to see exactly how it became what it is today. Trace it from its Dutch and British origins to its current Olympic sport status in vintage photos, posters, lithographs, paintings, and costumes. See the evolution of the sport and art-form known to every New Yorker.



Photo: mcny.org