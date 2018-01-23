10 Educational Ways To Celebrate Black History Month

Tour the Food and History of Harlem

Taste Harlem holds two tours you can pick from based on what piques your family’s fancy: a food tour or a historical one. The two-hour historical walking tour highlights important places and people from Harlem, covering architectural styles, musical history, and more. The food tour features far more than soul food, encapsulating Caribbean and African as well as Jewish cuisine. Check site for availability. Starting location determined after time of purchase. For both tours, children under 6 are free. For the historical tour, kids 6-12 are $25 and adults are $45. For the food tour, kids 6-12 are $35 and adults are $75. tasteharlem.com.