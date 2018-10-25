10 Cute Cat Day Picks You Need Right Meow
Monday, October 29, is National Cat Day! Celebrate the felines in your life–or just your love of felines–with these 10 adorable Cat Day gift picks to purr for
What would our world be like without cats? It’s hard to imagine! To celebrate all the sweet, sassy, fluffy, and fierce felines out there, naturally Monday, October 29, is National Cat Day! Whether you have a cat at home who’s as much a part of the family as any humans, or you simply revel in feline appreciation from afar, it’s undeniable that cats and kittens are the best. To celebrate Cat Day in meow-tastic style, we’ver rounded up 10 oh-so-adorable cat-inspired gift picks.
From treats for your kitty–like catnip champagne and whimsical teepees–to human accessories, clothes, and toys, we’ve got you covered for however you choose to observe this sacred holiday! Happy Cat Day and happy shopping!
Tuft & Paw Cube
Tuft & Paw Cube, $299, tuftandpaw.com
GAIA Empowered Women "Chester" Mini Kitty Purse
GAIA Empowered Women “Chester” Mini Kitty Purse, from Maisonette, $48, maisonette.com
Pet Winery 12-oz Mëow & Chandon
Pet Winery 12-oz Mëow & Chandon, $14.95, petwinery.com
Oeuf Black Cat Pillow
Oeuf Black Cat Pillow, $84, oeufnyc.com
Mini Camp Pet Teepee
Mini Camp Pet Teepee, from Etsy, $82.93-94.78, etsy.com
Coral & Tusk Cat Portraits Tote
Coral & Tusk Cat Portraits Tote, $124, coralandtusk.com
Charlotte Olympia Incy Kitten Shoes
Charlotte Olympia Incy Kitten Shoes, $125, charlotteolympia.com
Mini Rodini K2 Cougar Parka
Mini Rodini K2 Cougar Parka, $239, minirodini.com
Barbie Hello Kitty Doll
Barbie Hello Kitty Doll, $100, sanrio.com
J.Crew Girls' Glitter Cat Ear Headband
J.Crew Girls’ Glitter Cat Ear Headband, $16.50, jcrew.com