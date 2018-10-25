10 Cute Cat Day Picks You Need Right Meow

Monday, October 29, is National Cat Day! Celebrate the felines in your life–or just your love of felines–with these 10 adorable Cat Day gift picks to purr for

What would our world be like without cats? It’s hard to imagine! To celebrate all the sweet, sassy, fluffy, and fierce felines out there, naturally Monday, October 29, is National Cat Day! Whether you have a cat at home who’s as much a part of the family as any humans, or you simply revel in feline appreciation from afar, it’s undeniable that cats and kittens are the best. To celebrate Cat Day in meow-tastic style, we’ver rounded up 10 oh-so-adorable cat-inspired gift picks.

From treats for your kitty–like catnip champagne and whimsical teepees–to human accessories, clothes, and toys, we’ve got you covered for however you choose to observe this sacred holiday! Happy Cat Day and happy shopping!