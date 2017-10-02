10 Corn Mazes To Wander Through Near NYC

Looking for some fun on a cool autumn day? Head over to one of the tri-state area’s infamous corn mazes! Bring the entire family and you lose yourselves in adventure and acres of corn. Don’t forget to enjoy the other amenities corn mazes have, from moonlit mazes to face painting and petting zoos.

The Amazing Maize Maze at Queens County Farm Museum

Just a borough away, the Queen County Farm Museum is home to many fun fall activities. The most popular is their Amazing Maize Corn Maze. Get both lost and found in their 3 acre maze, and find clues and solve puzzles successfully to find your way to the end. On special days, stay after dark to get lost under the moonlight in the Maze by Moonlight. Let the stars (and flashlights) guide you out of the maze. The adventure lasts from September 23-October 28. queensfarm.org

Fall Harvest Festival at Critz Farms

Make your way to the 2017 Critz Fall Harvest Festival to enjoy their Critter Animal Area, live music, fresh apple cider, and more. Their corn maze is already designed and installed, and you can find your way through the Gigantic Diggers and Dumpers Corn Maze. Challenge yourself and the family to find the information stations and earn a prize while having fun. The maze is open now until October 22. critzfarms.com

New York’s Original Amazing Maize Maze and Animal Tracks Maze at Long Acres Farm

Head upstate to the original Amazing Maize Corn Maze in Macedon. If 3 acres of corn adventure isn’t enough, enjoy Long Acres Farm’s 5 acre corn maze! Spend a day savoring their pies, fudge, and more while having fun in one of upstate New York’s biggest mazes, which are open on Saturday and Sunday and until October 29. longacrefarms.com

Harbes Family Farm

One corn maze isn’t enough? Then head over to one of Harbes Farm’s three farms for multiple corn mazes and much more. For two corn mazes in one location, try the Mattituck Farm, their largest farm. Enjoy hayrides, pony rides, pumpkin patches, and even an 8 acre “Barnyard Adventure” Park, if you aren’t tired after exploring the Wizard of Oz or the Mattituck Barnyard corn mazes. For just one large corn maze, check out the Jamesport location for their six-acre interactive PumpkinLand corn maze. Just a few miles away from the Mattituck Farm, the Jamesport also offers pumpkin picking and hay and pony rides in addition to their massive corn maze. For the Halloween lovers, make a stop at the Harbes Orchard location for their Spooky Corn Maze or the Robin Hood Corn Maze. Unlike the other locations, this location also offers apple picking, in addition to pumpkin picking. Can’t decide which one to visit? Visit all three in Long Island! harbesfamilyfarm.com

Fall Festival at Fink’s Country Farm

With a slogan like “When you think family fun, think Fink’s,” they cannot help but have more than enough fun for the family to enjoy. With a 5 acre corn maze, hayrides, and wheelchair accessible facilities and amenities, there is something for everyone. After the corn maze, enjoy their Long Island farm stand roasted corn to refuel. They also host pig races, a kiddie train, and a pumpkin slingshot. You really cannot miss out on all the fun on this farm. Their fall festival activities run on the weekends only from 9:30am-5:30pm until October 29. finksfarm.com

The MAiZE at Fairview Farm

If six-acres is too small for you and your family, take a trip to Bridgehampton in Long Island for an unusual corn maze–shaped like a face! Find your way through Luther Burbank, an American botanist and plant breeder at Fairview Farm. After the maze, test your aim with the Corn Cannon or quickly pick a pumpkin before heading over to their Country Store for homemade jams, pies, and more. Don’t miss your chance to explore Luther Burbank before November 12. fairviewfarmatmecox.com

Elwood Pumpkin and Christmas Tree Farm

For the younger children, enjoy Elwood Pumpkin and Christmas Tree Farm’s child corn maze. Visit the farm to pick homegrown pumpkins right off the vine but stay for their corn maze that even the littlest one can enjoy. Afterward, take a hayride around the farm to relax. Long Island’s most western farm is not a far car ride away from your borough. elwoodpumpkinfarm.com

Fall Harvest Festival at Borellas Farm Stand

Head over to Borella’s Farm Stand Fall Harvest Festival for a day and a half of family fun. From bounce houses to water duck races, this Harvest Festival has it all. Start with the corn maze and then make your way to the face painting to relax. The little ones still have energy? Take a ride on the cow train while enjoying a candied apple. Don’t leave without taking advantage of one of their family photo opportunities to immortalize what will be the most fun day of the year! borellasfarmstand.com

F&W Schmitt Family Farm

Take a gander through F&W Schmitt Family Farm’s 7 acre corn maze or Long Island’s largest straw pyramid. Still energized after the corn maze? Get spooked in their Haunted House and enjoy their farm animals, rides, or slides. The farm has been around for over 50 years so they’ve perfected the idea of family fun. The fun never ends while they are open 7 days a week. schmittfarms.com

The Center for Science Teaching and Learning’s Spooky Fest

For the older kids, head over to the Spooky Fest at the Center for Science and Teaching and Learning. For the brave ones, check out their Maze of Zombies or Haunted Woods. After all the screaming and running that will occur, you’ll want to check out some of their non-scary attractions too, like the Not-So-Spooky Walk, face painting, and the kids arts and crafts area. If you make it through the Maze of Zombies without becoming one, you’re the true hero. Visit the Spooky fest for spooky fun and family fun in one. cstl.org