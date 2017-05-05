10 Cool Father’s Day Gifts We Love
Show dad how special he is with our fave unique and fun Father’s Day gift picks
Father's Day is coming up on June 18. Not sure what gift could possibly live up to the special dad in your life's awesomeness? We've got you covered. Whether you're shopping for your partner, your own dad, your BFF, your brother, or yourself, our Father's Day gift guide has something for dudes of all sensibilities.
-
Handmade Leather Bicycle Wine Carrier from Kaufmann Mercantile
Is there any the hip Brooklyn dad in your life needs more than an artisanal leather wine bottle holder that straps onto his bike? The answer is no, there really isn't. This adjustable, handmade leather wine carrier straps securely to a bike, and fits most wine bottles, some 22-oz. bombers, or a bottle of Jameson. $50, kaufmann-mercantile.com
-
Compartes x Kelly Wearstler TEQUILA LIME Chocolate
Chocolate + tequila? What dad wouldn't want this uber-cool bar as a Father's Day treat! $12.95, compartes.com
-
California Cowboy The High Water Shirt - Vintage Floral - Georgetown Grey
Does dad have some sun- and surf-filled days out East planned for this summer? Then this oh-so-cool shirt is just the ticket. It's lined with terry cloth, making it the ultimate post-surf or swim attire. Plus, it's super-soft and made in the USA. $135, shop.californiacowboy.com
-
Sunnylife Portable Barbecue Navy & White
You know dad is ready to hit the beach out East this summer, and he's double ready to fire up the grill. This stylish portable BBQ is the perfect pick for weekend travel this summer; and it's great for terrace or back patio grilling here in the city as well. $55, sunnylife.com
-
Penguin Original Iconic Blend 3.4oz Eau de Toilette Spray
Notes of sage, geranium, nutmeg. Indonesian sandalwood, and fresh cut timber come together to make this scent from Penguin truly original. Sure to have dad smelling his best all year long. $65, originalpenguin.com
-
BabyBjorn Baby Carrier One in Pale Blue Leaf Print – Spring Collection #dadstories
Help out the dad you know who's actually just adjusting to life as a new dad. This carrier is not only top quality, but it comes in an oh-so-trendy palm life print. $189, babybjorn.com
-
Timex Weekender by form•function•form from United by Blue
United by Blue opened a ruggedly awesome storefront in SoHo last summer and we highly advise stopping by for your Father's Day needs. This handsome watch is case in point! $98, unitedbyblue.com
-
Mark and Graham Men's Shoe Shine Kit
Help dad keep his kicks lookin' spiffy with this handy kit from Mark and Graham. Add a monogram to make it extra-special. $58.99, markandgraham.com
-
Izola New York Soap
Crafted from organic oatmeal and vegetable oils, this eco-chic soap is the perfect token of affection for the urban dad in your life. $12 (for a set of 3), izola.com
-
Uri Minkoff Paul Backpack
Bring dad's backpack game to the next level with this on-trend camo pick. Crafted from classic nylon and featuring tons of cool details, this gift is sure to be a winner. $98, uriminkoff.com