10 Chic Maternity Swimsuits
As summer heats up, pregnant mamas-to-be can stay oh-so-cool in these 10 chic maternity swimsuits
Summer is here in a major way–which means temperatures are only getting hotter here in NYC. For expectant mamas-to-be trying to beat the heat by heading to the beach or the pool, chic maternity swimsuits are a must. We’ve rounded up our top 10 favorite maternity swimsuits for all the pregnant ladies looking to flaunt their bump on the beach! From chic one-pieces to trendy bikinis, we’ve got you covered. Happy shopping.
10 Maternity Swimsuits We Love:
-
ASOS DESIGN Maternity Wrap Front Swimsuit
ASOS DESIGN maternity wrap front frill detail swimsuit in rose print, $48, us.asos.com
-
Destination Maternity Striped Maternity Swim Top
Destination Maternity Striped Maternity Swim Top, in Navy/Pink Stripe, $58, destinationmaternity.com
-
Motherhood Maternity Ruffle Front Maternity One Piece Swimsuit
Motherhood Maternity Ruffle Front Maternity One Piece Swimsuit, in navy Gingham, $39.98, motherhood.com
-
Seraphine Polka Dot Adjustable Maternity Bikini
Seraphine Polka Dot Adjustable Maternity Bikini, $42, seraphine.com
-
PinkBlush White Floral Crisscross Maternity Tankini Halter Top
PinkBlush White Floral Crisscross Maternity Tankini Halter Top, $32, pinkblushmaternity.com
-
Kimi and Kai Maternity Rashguard Swimsuit
Kimi and Kai Maternity Rashguard Swimsuit, from Nordstrom, $68, shop.nordstrom.com
-
HATCH Collection Zanzibar Bikini
HATCH Collection Zanzibar Bikini, in Poppy, $208, hatchcollection.com
-
boob design Fast Food Swimsuit
boob design Fast Food Swimsuit, in Black, $85, boobdesign.com
-
Envie de Frais Maternity Swimwear MATELOT
Envie de Frais Maternity Swimwear MATELOT, in Rouge/Ecru, $85, enviedefraise.com
-
PinkBlush Black Tropical Floral Ruffle Open Shoulder Maternity Bikini Set
PinkBlush Black Tropical Floral Ruffle Open Shoulder Maternity Bikini Set, $48, pinkblushmaternity.com